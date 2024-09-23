Lamar Jackson Fires Back at Criticisms Against Daniel Faalele — “Give Him Credit For What He Deserves”

The Ravens’ newly-assembled Offensive Line was the star of the show in Dallas as they stopped the Cowboys defense led by Micah Parsons from getting a sack all night long. Newly converted Right Guard Daniel Faalele held his own today after enduring criticism last week against the Raiders for committing a slew of errors.

Advertisement

His QB, Lamar Jackson defended his linemen, urging the media and fans to give him the credit he deserves after today’s performance after throwing him under the bus last week:

“At the end of the day, he’s getting paid to do he’s supposed to do and he busts his behind each and every time. It’s not like he’s trying to mess up. All of us make mistakes out there on the field. But he came in clutch for us today and I want the same people who were giving him a doubt to praise him, give him the credit he deserved.”

Even before Jackson stepped to the podium to address the media, he couldn’t wait to give Faalele his due credit, interrupting John Harbaugh’s press conference to do so.

A reporter had asked the Ravens head coach about the team’s performance, referencing his earlier comments about different players stepping up each week.

As Harbaugh recounted notable performances, neither he nor the reporter mentioned the Right Guard. Jackson quickly stepped in, urging them to give Faalele his well-deserved recognition for stepping up.

When Jackson finally took the podium, he didn’t hold back, addressing the criticism Faalele has faced on social media despite always giving his all on the field.

Harbaugh has been critical of his Offensive Line and their struggles, which is understandable after having lost key players. That line now has three new starters and Faalele is one of them, shifting from Tackle to Guard. Despite failing to block and giving up a crucial sack last week to Maxx Crosby, the HC trusts the Aussie over 4th year Guard, Ben Cleveland.

Faalele repaid his trust this week, showing up against the likes of Parsons and finally settling into his new position.

That said, Lamar and the Ravens weren’t affected by playing at AT&T Stadium in front of Dallas fans, as they came to Arlington and secured the result they wanted.

Lamar revealed that the Cowboys fan base didn’t worry him

As the game entered the final two minutes, pressure mounted on Lamar and the Ravens to maintain possession, convert the downs, and close out the win. The tense atmosphere inside the stadium only heightened the stakes, with Cowboys fans on the edge of their seats, hoping for a Baltimore mistake that would give their team a chance to tie the game.

But that moment never came, as the 2-time MVP remained unfazed and sealed the victory.

During the presser, Jackson stated that he wasn’t worried about Dallas fans because of the Ravens fans inside the stadium who flocked to the stadium in big numbers.

” I heard Flock Nation in the building so I wasn’t really worried about the Cowboys fan base at all. Hats off to them because they did a great job.”

The Ravens finally opened their account for the season after consecutive losses against the Chiefs and the Raiders. Derrick Henry was superb on the night, releasing pressure off Lamar who didn’t have to overthrow the ball.

The Offensive Line too was sturdy. However, Baltimore has two difficult fixture coming up against the Bills and the Bengals in game week 4 and 5 respectively.