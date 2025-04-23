“We Don’t Need No Divas”: Steelers Superfan Snoop Dogg Sends Clear Message to Aaron Rodgers Amid Pittsburgh Interest

When it comes to quarterbacks, few in NFL history have been as polarizing as Aaron Rodgers. On one hand, he’s a Super Bowl winner, 4x NFL MVP, and undeniably one of the greats of his generation. On the other hand, it’s his off-field antics—like skipping minicamps, throwing teammates under the bus after losses, and going on darkness retreats—that have led many to have a conflicting view of the Packers legend.

While teams and fans were once used to tolerating Rodgers‘ actions during his prime, things have changed. The quarterback is now a free agent after two injury-riddled, underwhelming years with the New York Jets. As it stands, he is mulling over whether to keep playing in the league or call it a career.

Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers are watching closely (and maybe not-so-closely) from the sidelines. They’re in desperate need of a quarterback who can match up with AFC North powerhouses like Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson, even deep into the playoffs. But Rodgers’ indecisiveness has left them stuck with a quarterback room featuring Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson. This is where Snoop Dogg comes in, who’s stepping up with a bold, blunt, and much-needed take.

In his latest appearance on ESPN’s First Take, the Drop It Like It’s Hot hitmaker and Steelers die-hard didn’t hold back on his thoughts about Rodgers potentially joining the team.

“Is he going to show up to minicamp and all that other stuff? ’Cause that’s what’s important,” Snoop said. “If you don’t get the rhythm of the team, then we don’t need you, homie.”

For Snoop, it’s not about talent—he knows Rodgers can sling it. But it’s about commitment, something he feels Pittsburgh deserves more than a part-time legend trying to control the narrative.

“You got to come in here and do what needs to be done to get the rhythm and the chemistry. That’s what’s missing. Whoever we’re going to get got to come in and get out with us. We don’t need no divas, so to speak.”

Simply put, that line—“We don’t need no divas” was a clear shot at Rodgers’ antics last year, which made more noise than his play in the Big Apple.

First Take executive producer Stephen A. Smith chimed in with his own twist on the situation. While he acknowledged Snoop’s frustration, the veteran analyst offered a more pragmatic view, pointing out the Steelers’ below-par quarterback room.

“It’s just one year,” he said. “You’re the Steelers, and this is what you have. Let’s face reality. If Aaron Rodgers walked off the street with a pot belly and said, ‘I’m ready to throw the football for you in a Pittsburgh uniform,’ you’re going to look at Mason Rudolph or Skylar Thompson?”

And he’s not wrong. Pittsburgh’s current quarterback room isn’t scaring anyone. So, even a semi-retired Rodgers, pot belly and all, might be an upgrade over the status quo. But if you ask Snoop Dogg, Rodgers better come correct—or not come at all.

As the draft nears and free agency moves forward, Pittsburgh has a choice to make: bet on a young quarterback talent like Jaxson Dart, or draft a skill player to help Rodgers out. Safe to say, it’s going to be an eventful next few days in Pittsburgh!