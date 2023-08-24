Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Addresses Rumors of Her Being Pregnant Once Again; “Not Sure Where This Rumor Started”

Fans have been suggesting that the NFL power couple of Patrick and Brittany Mahomes is pregnant again, just eight months after welcoming their second baby named Bronze. However, just hours ago, Brittany took to Instagram to clear the air and put an end to the speculations.

Brittany recently had a Q&A session with her followers. That’s when one inquisitive follower asked the question regarding her pregnancy. Brittany, a former soccer player and mother of two, wasted no time in addressing the rumor. She firmly denied it head-on, thus setting the record straight for her fans and followers.

Brittany Mahomes: I Am Not Pregnant

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, took to Instagram to address the persistent rumors that she might be pregnant for the third time. Brittany started the Q&A session with her followers saying, “Kids asleep early, ask away.”

This is when one of her followers asked the question – “So you aren’t pregnant now? I’m asking for my cousin who is trying to convince me that you are.” Brittany gave a straightforward reply, “I’m not really sure where this rumor started but no, I am not pregnant.”

Recently, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes went through a massive medical scare involving their son Bronze. Just last week, Brittany revealed that the couple’s 8-month-old son, had to be rushed to ER. Sharing her son’s photo on Instagram, Brittany said, “We took a very scary and frantic trip to the ER yesterday after finding out this guy is highly allergic to peanuts. The scariest 30 min of my life.”

With their recent move to a new home and parenting two infants, looks like the Mahomes family is finding their way to navigate the joys and challenges of their dynamic lifestyle.

Balancing Love and Career: Brittany Mahomes Gets Candid About Patrick’s Time Away

During an engaging Q&A session on Instagram, Brittany responded to several questions ranging from moving to a new house, kids attending regular school or home school, her hair-care products, etc. Amidst the ongoing questionnaire, there was a query by a fan which intrigued Britany into giving an emotional response. The fan asked, “Is it easy on you emotionally to have Patrick away so much?”

Brittany responded by saying, “Not easy, but it is what it is. You learn and adapt as you go! He works hard and we are appreciative of everything his does for our family.” Brittany’s response does offer a glimpse into the dynamics of a high-profile NFL family.

It shows that the demand of professional football can often require players to be away from their loved ones for extended periods. Her words reflect the resilience and understanding needed to maintain a strong family bond, despite the challenges posed by the career of a sporting icon as prominent as Patrick Mahomes.