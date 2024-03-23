Dallas Cowboys Draft 2024 Rumors: Mike McCarthy Is 1 of 7 Head Coaches at Michigan Pro Day

The Michigan Pro Day is underway and with 18 invites to the Combine this year, their yearly event is expected to have a heavy presence of NFL coaches and scouts. According to Clarence Hill Jr., the Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy was also present at Ann Arbor, alongside six other head coaches around the league. Dallas has been criticized for their inactivity in free agency, so they are expected to fulfill their needs through the draft.

In 2023, the Dallas Cowboys haven’t had luck drafting prospects from Michigan, so many don’t expect the club to make similar moves as last year, but this year’s draft class has players who won the Natty after a two-and-a-half decade-long drought. So the franchise might again be tempted to sign Michigan players.

Dallas’ RB room has been short since their starter, Tony Pollard, moved to Tennessee. While they have re-signed Rico Dowdle and are expected to land Longhorns rusher Jonathon Brooks through the draft, who many consider the best back in the draft, another running back might be needed if Brooks who has garnered interest in other teams decides not to come to Dallas.

Wolverines Blake Corum has emerged as a top prospect and was the star of the Wolverines’ offense centered around running the ball last season. He tallied 27 touchdowns but given his smaller size, the Cowboys might not be interested in him.

Dallas’ Tight End Jake Ferguson had a breakthrough year after the departure of Dalton Schultz, managing 71 receptions for 761 yards with five touchdowns. However, the same couldn’t be said about their other Tight Ends — Luke Schoonmaker and Peyton Hendershot. Ferguson would have to increase his production or the team has to sign a TE who can put up big numbers like Travis Kelce.

While they would try to develop Schoonmaker, they could also sign another TE through the draft. Michigan doesn’t have a good player for the position, so the Cowboys can sign Ja’Tavion Sanders from Texas. As per Blogging the Boys, he is someone who can be a dynamic receiving threat in the passing game. His size and athleticism could make him an immediate red-zone threat.

CeeDee Lamb was their best wideout by far and recorded 135 receptions, amassing 1749 yards with 12 touchdowns. While his contract extension will remain a priority, the franchise released his backup, Michael Gallup. While Lamb broke the 1500 mark, WR2 Brandin Cooks had less than 700 yards and half the receptions. Given that the Dallas Cowboys have the option to release him potentially, they could do so and sign a rookie receiver like Michigan’s Roman Wilson.

Dallas Cowboys Tried And Failed Last Year at Michigan

Michigan players didn’t bore fruit for the Cowboys last season. They drafted defensive lineman Mazi Smith and tight end Luke Schoonmaker. Smith was their first-round pick and played in all 17 games with 3 starts. However, he only had 13 tackles and one sack.

Schoonmaker was the club’s backup. He was drafted out of Michigan in the second round for his blocking abilities but ended up playing just 12 games, none as a starter. Luke played only 31% of the snaps, partly because of Mono and a ruptured spleen. He accumulated eight receptions for 65 yards but contributed two TDs, per Cowboys Wire.

McCarthy attending their Pro Day means Jerry Jones is willing to once again bet on Michigan players. The America’s Team would have to step up and fill most of the holes in the squad through drafts since they missed out on free agency signings. They could give up their first-round pick for multiple picks, which could help them fill much-needed positions in the squad.