Dallas Cowboys Injury Update: TE Sidelined For OTAs Post Hamstring Issue

The Dallas Cowboys had a heartbreaking playoff end last season, which has been their fate for the last 28 years. Now, as they set foot in 2024, the America’s Team is already dealing with an early setback in their organized team activities (OTAs). A hamstring injury will keep Luke Schoonmaker, the second-round pick from the 2023 NFL Draft, from attending valuable practice sessions.

The tight end, who underwent shoulder surgery this off-season, is now grappling with a hamstring issue. He is likely to miss the OTAs despite the undisclosed injury details. This latest setback adds to a string of unfortunate injuries for the young TE, who was forced to miss his rookie spring in 2023 due to a foot injury, per Michael Gehlken, the Cowboys reporter.

Cowboys TE Luke Schoonmaker has a hamstring injury that is expected to sideline him throughout OTAs. He underwent shoulder surgery this offseason. Hamstring now what is keeping him off field. He missed his 2023 rookie spring with foot injury. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) May 22, 2024

Last season, he struggled to make a major impact, recording just eight catches for 65 yards. However, with Jake Ferguson serving the tight-end role quite well, Schoonmaker needs to step up soon.

While Schoonmaker’s numbers from last year may not bejewel the stat sheet, his skill set appears to be promising. At his best, Luke is an effective pass-catcher which is a well-known fact since his collegiate career at Michigan, where he had 35 catches for 418 yards and three touchdowns in his final season.

But the Cowboys are still waiting to see him in action even after considerable patience. Meanwhile, the team is busy dealing with other issues and injuries right before they move ahead this season.

Mike McCarthy Gives Update on Other Cowboys Offensive Stars

Mike McCarthy, head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, isn’t just focusing on the team’s starting names. Rather, he’s also keeping a close eye on some of the other offensive stars as they prepare for the upcoming season.

One player drawing attention is backup quarterback Trey Lance, who has made McCarthy ‘very very pleased’. He praised Lance’s top-notch athleticism, highlighting it as the quarterback’s standout quality. Additionally, McCarthy noted improvements in Lance’s throws and his timing, which marks a well-rounded development for Trey Lance.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said he has been “very, very pleased” with backup QB Trey Lance. “His athleticism is top notch.” McCarthy made a broad reference to change in throwing fundamentals. “You can see the improvement in his timing.” Will play “large part” of the preseason. pic.twitter.com/mOBUHLvVvO — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) May 22, 2024

Lance’s progress has been significant enough that McCarthy intends for him to play a “large part” in the preseason, suggesting that the coaching staff sees potential for Lance to contribute in meaningful ways this upcoming season.

As the Cowboys continue their preparations for the season ahead, McCarthy’s assurances of Lance, Parsons, and Lamb’s presence provide optimism for the team’s play in the coming year.