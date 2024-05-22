With CeeDee Lamb Absent, Coach Mike McCarthy Underlines Importance of OTAs

The contract talks in Dallas are moving at a glacial pace but players have already shown where they stand. CeeDee Lamb, Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons are all up for contract extension. Since no progress has been made, CeeDee has chosen to sit out the OTA. While these practices are voluntary, there is a belief it has everything to do with the contract.

Mike McCarthy talked about the process and importance of the OTAs for the younger guys especially rookies, with Lamb sitting it out. He feels it is an exciting possibility for the younger players like JT and Jay Brooks to get as many reps with starters as possible. Getting these players reps is also good for the QBs who can build some chemistry with these wideouts.

He further asserted that OTAs are the best time for offensive players who aren’t starters to take advantage of the opportunity. McCarthy stated,

“Anytime you have the opportunity as a young receiver to get reps, it’s a huge opportunity, especially with the first group. You could see both JT and Jay Brooks, those two guys had really nice practices. It’s always key this time of the year because let’s be honest if you look at the ability to practice and train the perimeter group, particularly the offensive group. One part of your football that has the best opportunity to get as much live work full speed is your offensive perimeter.”

Though CeeDee and Brandin Cooks carried the bulk of the load and got the most reps, the Cowboys have Jalen Brooks, KaVontae Turpin, and Jalen Tolbert on their depth chart for this year. Both Lamb and the Cowboys are willing to wait for the market to dictate the terms of his new contract.

Though this seems great for the star wideout as receivers across the league are getting contracts over $25 million left and right, CeeDee Lamb will likely be getting somewhere in the region of $30-$35 million after putting up over 1700 yards last season. This is not great news for cash-strapped Dallas as the waiting game will prove harmful for them.

The Cowboys could still be in the market for free agents and are still looking to add more players to their roster.

Dallas Cowboys Are Still Filling Up the Roster

The Cowboys failed to move fast in the free agency, missing out on potential signings in every department. While the draft brought necessary players for the O-Line and D-Line, they failed to add more weapons for Dak. Teams are allowed to have a 90-man roster during the OTAs which will come down to 52 players. America’s Team still has a place on this roster.

As per an X (formerly Twitter) post by Michael Gehlken, the Cowboys are willing and open to adding more players to their already 86-man roster. These players might come through training camp. Jerry Jones and that front office held meetings with potential free agent Zay Jones but couldn’t get the deal done as Jones ended up signing with the Cardinals.

Cowboys have 86 players on their 90-man roster. Coach Mike McCarthy said he met extensively this morning with VP of player personnel Will McClay. Team far from done on player acquisition front with multiple moves poised to come by training camp. pic.twitter.com/T19CRjMUyg — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) May 22, 2024

There are still league veteran wideouts available as free agents such as Michael Thomas, Hunter Renfrow, Mecole Hardman, Corey Davis, Julio Jones, Randall Cobb, Sterling Shepard, Robbie Chosen, Richie James, Jakeem Grant, Martavis Bryant, etc.

Many of these players have a wealth of experience and if the CeeDee drama rages on even after the start of the new season. And these players could come in handy for the Cowboys then. But will they make the move? No one ever knows with the Cowboys.