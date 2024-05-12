“F**k Around and Find Out”: Micah Parsons Calls Out UFC Fighter Sean Strickland

As it turns out, Micah Parsons’ trip to Japan turned quite a few heads, including that of UFC fighter Sean Strickland. When the Cowboys linebacker stepped into the dohyo to take on a trained sumo wrestler, he bit off more than he could chew at first. Despite his 6’3″ stature and 245-pound frame, Parsons was easily overwhelmed by the young wrestler until the NFL star turned the tide in the second round. Strickland, however, feels that he can do better.

Reacting to a video of Micah Parsons taking on the sumo wrestler, the former UFC middleweight champion couldn’t help but raise the bar a bit. “Bro idk who Micah Parsons is but I’d take that man’s soul and feed it to that sumo wrestler then suplex the sumo wrestler,” he wrote in a tweet. So confident was he that he even asked twice: “Where is this?”

However, Sean Strickland gave the call, and Micah Parsons answered. Responding to the fighter, Parsons wrote, “Come try it out! F**k around and find out [Lion emojis]”

The three-time Pro Bowler echoed a similar sentiment when his buddy CJ Stroud and the sumo wrestler teased him with “too small” celebrations after the initial loss in the first round. After pushing the sumo wrestler out of the circle in the next round, he let out a lion’s roar and even playfully pushed CJ. Later, he got on “X” and wrote, “One thing you won’t do is disrespect the lion and think I’m not finna lock in!”

So, it’s safe to say that it could stir up something unique if Parsons does decide to take on Sean Strickland. Yet, the fans are divided.

Fans Believe Sean Strickland Will Obliterate Micah Parsons

The majority of football and MMA fans flocked to Parons’ comments to let him know that a fight against Sean “Tarzan” Strickland is akin to staring into the face of death. Thus, they all pleaded with him to steer clear of the altercation. However, the sentiment is quite the opposite under Strickland’s post. See for yourselves:

Interestingly, one comment pointed out that Micah Parsons is actually an elite fighter. This certainly has some weight to it, as according to the Bleacher Report, the star linebacker was a wrestler in his youth and contemplated making a comeback to the sport during his senior year in high school.

Nevertheless, it can be said with certainty that this banter session will only remain confined to the online world. Parsons’ trip to Asia is over, and he will now immerse himself in training camps and wait for the regular season with bated breath.

The 2023 season wasn’t very kind to the Penn State alum, as he once again found himself ousted in the playoffs. Hence, he and his Cowboys will aim to change that, which could also pave the way for him to ink a lucrative contract.