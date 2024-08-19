Dallas Was the Perfect Place for Bill Belichick Once Tom Brady Left the Patriots: Stephen A. Smith

Stephen A. Smith’s appetite for poking fun at the Dallas Cowboys is well-known among NFL fans. Yet, during an interview with Tom Brady at the Fanatics Fest, Smith offered a surprisingly candid take on what could have boosted the Cowboys’ fortunes post-Brady’s retirement: bringing Bill Belichick to Dallas.

Advertisement

“All Jerry Jones wants to do is talk to the media, all Bill Belichick wants to do is coach and not talk to the media. It would have been a match made in heaven,” Smith said.

He saw this as a missed opportunity for the Cowboys, further asking Brady himself about the potential of Belichick leading America’s Team.

“I think, without a doubt, he is the greatest coach to ever coach in the history of the NFL,” Brady began. Then, drawing from his two-decade experience with Bill Belichick, he pinpointed how the coach’s careful preparation left the Patriots ready for any scenario come game day.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion didn’t stop there. He added, “If I would look at any of these organizations who have any coaching vacancies, Bill Belichick, to me, is a no-brainer.”

He did, however, caution that Belichick has an authoritative style and his own unique methods but that is what makes him a coach who can build winning teams.

Interestingly enough, this sentiment shared by Smith and Brady isn’t isolated. A former Patriots 3-time Super Bowl coach also recently echoed similar thoughts about Belichick potentially joining forces with Jerry Jones in Dallas.

Eric Mangini believes Dallas is the best place for Coach Belichick

Four weeks ago, the former Jets HC shared his insights on “The Herd” podcast with Colin Cowherd, suggesting that the Dallas Cowboys could greatly benefit from bringing Belichick on board.

Mangini’s take is particularly interesting given the unique dynamic in Dallas, where Jones serves as both owner and general manager, making the potential of a power struggle between the coach and a separate GM less likely.

Mangini argues that in organizations with less football-savvy owners or new ownership, the GM-coach relationship “can be a lot trickier” as GMs might struggle to challenge Belichick’s decisions.

Moreover, Belichick’s proven track record speaks for itself, and his playoff expertise could be the missing piece for the Cowboys. Under Mike McCarthy, Dallas has struggled to advance in the postseason, but Belichick’s calm demeanor and strategic prowess in high-pressure situations might be the key to breaking this cycle.

Not to mention, that the Cowboys’ defensive roster, already boasting stars like Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs, could reach new heights under Belichick’s defensive wizardry.

Looking ahead to 2025, the stars seem to be aligning for both parties. Belichick is eager to prove he can win without Tom Brady, while Jones remains determined to bring another Super Bowl to Dallas. So, could this be the perfect match to reignite America’s Team?