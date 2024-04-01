Damar Hamlin Berates the NFL Player He Once Looked Up to for Mocking His Near Death Experience

Damar Hamlin almost became the Come Back Player of the Year in the 2023 season after returning to the league following his near-death experience. The Bills safety suffered a cardiac episode and collapsed on the field in 2022 after getting hit in the chest. Medical personnel of his team rushed to the scene and fortunately revived the NFL star amidst a pin-drop silent arena. However, it seems not everyone is sympathetic to his condition as former star receiver Antonio Brown, now known for his odd posts on X, took an unwarranted shot at Hamlin, mocking his near-death experience.

The feud began when an X user raised an innocent question on the platform, “Which fictional character’s death you have NOT gotten over?” Antonio Brown, in his usual way, took a mickey out of Hamlin by posting a picture of Bill’s safety in reply to the question, implying that he is that fictional character, sparking all sorts of reactions.

Rather than taking the high road, Damar escalated the Twitter feud by directly replying to AB’s post on X. He stated that he is not paying any credence to Brown who personally messaged him, prompting the Super Bowl winner to resort to social media in an attempt to provoke a reaction by mocking his health situation. Damar didn’t hold back, berating Antonio and expressing hope that he wouldn’t suffer the same fate of burning out and becoming a laughingstock for everyone.

“You just DM me on Monday? guess you playing lame games on twitter with my situation because I ain’t DM you back. I pray God don’t ever let me turn into a burnt-out old head like you.. I used to look up to you damn near shit sad frfr. Talk bout a clone bring the real AB back,” Hamlin wrote in his reply.

The squabble didn’t end there, as Hamlin even verified the veracity of his claims that Brown had been personally messaging him for months, and, funnily enough, the former didn’t even bother to reply.

Damar Hamlin Exposes Brown By Posting the Screenshots of the DMs

The Bills‘ safety wasn’t taking the insult lying down as he posted the snaps of Antonio Brown messaging him personally. He even mentioned in the caption that Brady’s former teammate has been getting into his personal space for over a year now. And because Hamlin didn’t bother to reply to any of these messages, Hamlin quipped that AB was “talking to himself.”

Damar also advised Brown to leave social media and do something productive in real life, and he asked everyone to pray for the former wideout to get better. Brown was one of the best receivers in the league, inspiring kids to play like him. So it is not surprising that even Hamlin also mentioned that he used to look up to him. However, those feelings have dissipated.

Antonio has since posted multiple memes, further mocking Bill’s safety. Surely, this will go on for a while, as off the field, AB isn’t really known as the quiet one.