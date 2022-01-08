“Damn Bronny James was supposed to play Arch Manning in basketball”: Peyton Manning’s nephew and LeBron James’ son were set to take on each other in highly anticipated game before Covid outbreak

Arch Manning was scheduled to play against Bronny James this week, but because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the game had to be cancelled, much to the disappointment of fans everywhere.

You may find it surprising to believe that Arch Manning is a basketball star as well as a football star, but he’s simply following in his father Cooper Manning’s footsteps.

Manning is currently the number one high school quarterback prospect in the country, and his college decision is going to be something to follow for a while. The young quarterback will look to join his uncles Eli and Peyton Manning in having successful Hall of Fame level careers as expectations are already sky-high for the high schooler.

.. not many better throws than this .. by a high school quarterback .. by Arch Manning to Jarmone Sutherland @IsidoreNewman @NewmanAthletes vs @SCC_Comets in what was a great high school football game @WGNOtv @WGNOsports pic.twitter.com/0ujKMgqk5V — Ed Daniels (@WGNOsports) October 25, 2019

Bronny James has his own expectations to meet, being the son of LeBron James and all that. Bronny is a top 50 or 40 prospect in the country, but simply being LeBron’s son has elevated his status beyond his ranking.

Notable instincts and feel from Bronny James in transition defense. Senses the subtle missed assignment from the closest teammate and slides cross-court to closeout and force a miss. As a team defender and connective tissue piece, the 6-4 2023 guard impresses. pic.twitter.com/ZuwNT2mmOE — Max Feldman (@MaxFeldman6) December 30, 2021

Also Read: “Aaron Rodgers has the LeBron James effect”: Davante Adams believes his QB is a victim of his own greatness and is held to the same standard as the Lakers star

Bronny James was set to take on Arch Manning in basketball before Covid-19 outbreak

As mentioned above, Arch Manning is a multi-sport athlete. Videos of him hitting the hardwood went viral recently, and it makes you wonder how many hidden talents the young quarterback has.

Arch Manning ain’t just the No. 1 QB in the country… he’s a hooper too 👀🔥 @darenscarberry @CityOfPalmsBKB pic.twitter.com/tLSWIed0NX — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) December 22, 2021

What’s even crazier, however, is that Arch Manning was set to take on Bronny James in a nationally televised game of basketball. That’s right, Sierra Canyon (14-1, ranked #4 and Bronny’s high school) was all ready to play Isidore Newman (12-4, Arch’s high school), but positive cases on Sierra Canyon’s team cancelled the game. The game was to be held at Smoothie King Center, in New Orleans (the home stadium for the New Orleans Pelicans).

Fans around the country were disappointed to see this matchup between two of the nation’s most intriguing young prospects. Further, the game won’t be rescheduled either according to a press release by the Paragon Marketing Group.

Damnnnnn Bronny James was supposed to play against Arch Manning in basketball this week 🤯 — BIG TICKET (@___shemar) January 5, 2022

Also Read: “Tom Brady is the greatest in the world”: Shaquille O’Neal labels Bucs QB as the GOAT for handling the Antonio Brown situation compassionately