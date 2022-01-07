“Tom Brady is the greatest in the world”: Shaquille O’Neal labels Bucs QB as the GOAT for handling the Antonio Brown situation compassionately

Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal recounts his own experience of playing through injuries and sides with Tom Brady on the Antonio Brown fiasco.

As a former athlete, Shaquille O’Neal understands that injuries are just part of the game, and has absolutely been in situations where he was expected to play despite injuries.

“I’ve never met him,” Shaq pointed out. “I know at one point he was one of the top athletes in the world. Something happened that we don’t know about, whether he’s injured or not injured, but I’m not going to bash him and say he should have done this, shouldn’t have did that.”

O’Neal thinks it’s best for him to turn a blind eye to the viral memes that took over social media after Antonio Brown bizarrely stripped down and left Met Stadium in the third quarter of their win over the Jets last Sunday. Shaq said,

“In this era we’re living in, there’s memes and there’s a whole bunch of people making judgement and doing this and doing that. One thing I’m not going to do is bash the brother,” O’Neal said in an interview.

“I took shots and can’t even walk now from it,” O’Neal said. “But with my game, a lot of sacrifices had to be made for me to get to the point where I’m at. These stories will never come out, but I’ll never complain.”

Shaq calls Tom Brady “the greatest in the world”

Shaq sided with Bucs star quarterback Tom Brady, who has probably suffered the worst in this situation. It was in fact Brady who wanted Antonio Brown in Tampa Bay last season. It was purely because of Brady vouching for Brown that he became a player for the Buccaneers. This did not stop Shaq from commending Brady’s efforts to support his brother despite the ugly fallout. Shaq said:

“Tom’s the greatest in the world. He could have went off, but he said, ‘You know, I love this guy. I care about this guy.’ He went to bat for this guy. A lot of people are saying they can’t believe he did this to Tom, but something’s going on. We won’t know until we hear from him, but I’m gonna be with Tom on this one.”

Shaq also said jokingly, “Tom has that presidential, congressional classification”. In the end, Bucs fans should be happy with the composure their superstar quarterback has shown in this messy situation, with the playoffs just around the corner.

