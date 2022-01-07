“Aaron Rodgers has the LeBron James effect”: Davante Adams believes his QB is a victim of his own greatness and is held to the same standard as the Lakers star

The chemistry between Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams was on full display and Adams compared the greatness of his QB to Lakers star LeBron James.

Adams on Rodgers’ run over the last six weeks: “At this point, he kind of got the LeBron effect with everybody. He’s got to play at an MVP level every week, because he’s spoiled everyone.” — Matt Infield WSAW (@Matt_Infield) January 3, 2022

This happens with all the greats. They become so dominant for long stretches of their careers that excellence becomes the baseline expectation on a weekly basis. Davante Adams told reporters after Sunday’s 37-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings:

He’s got to play at an MVP level every week, because he’s spoiled everyone. What kills me about the way he plays is how easy it is.

It’s true because we caught a glimpse of what this team looks like without Aaron Rodgers. It was an ugly sight to behold.

Rodgers, who ultimately stayed at Lambeau Field after a months-long saga over his future, is having another MVP caliber season in his career and is a favorite to win the MVP award for the fourth time. It’s not hard to think why Davante Adams was full of praise for Rodgers after their over Minnesota Vikings in Week 17.

Is LeBron James an accurate comparison for Aaron Rodgers?

The comparison seems even more accurate because of how long Rodgers and James have been playing at such a high level. Rodgers is 38 years old and LeBron is doing what he’s doing at 37. Aaron Rodgers is showing no signs of backing down. He is destroying every team that comes on his way and is putting back-to-back MVP-worthy numbers on the sheets.

One notable difference between Rodgers and James is the number of championships both have won. LeBron James has won four rings in his career with 3 different franchises. Thus establishing a case to be considered one of the best basketball players of all time, unanimously top 2.

Rodgers has only won one Super Bowl. But reality be damned, the Green Bay Packers are rolling and hyperboles are in full swing. Davante Adams will not pull his punches and we’ll see if it comes back to bite them. The Packers make their playoff run soon, could this be Rodgers’s second Super Bowl win ?

