Dan Orlovsky Has a Foot Fetish? Stephen A Smith & Shannon Sharpe Couldn’t Believe What Dan Did With Molly Qerim’s Shoe

It was just another day on ESPN’s ‘First Take’ until Dan Orlovsky, the former NFL quarterback turned analyst, decided to add a sprinkle of his unique humor. The day started off with Orlovsky eating a pancake off the floor, much to the amusement of his co-hosts.

The hosts and viewers alike were already chuckling when Orlovsky inadvertently turned the humor up a notch. While discussing sports, Molly Qerim, the show’s moderator, brought up a pair of shoes that Stephen A. Smith’s assistant had left in her office.

Orlovsky, curious about the brand, took a closer look at the shoes. However, what he did next left everyone in shock and laughter—he sniffed Molly’s shoe on air! This act prompted Stephen A. Smith to jokingly accuse Orlovsky of having a foot fetish, much to the amusement of fellow analyst Shannon Sharpe.

Orlovsky, taken aback by Stephen A.’s foot-fetish accusation, quickly clarified his actions, though his defense seemed to suggest otherwise. Later, Orlovsky was quick to defend himself as he said that the shoe sniffing was just a gag as he already knew the shoes were brand new. Always the comedian, Orlovsky managed to garner a chuckle from his audience, at the cost of his own image.

Dan Orlovsky’s Floor Pancake Moment Worse The Eagles Defense

Earlier in the show, Orlovsky’s admission of eating a pancake off the ground had already set a light-hearted tone. He justified his action by saying that everyone has done something similar at least once in their life. This relatable moment, combined with his shoe-sniffing, created a series of amusing events that had Mina Kimes, comparing it to something ‘worse than the Eagles’ defense’.

Adding to the fun, Mina Kimes, another ESPN analyst, compared the clip to the Philadelphia Eagles’ current defensive woes, suggesting that Orlovsky’s eating floor pancakes was even worse than their performance. Given the Eagles’ recent struggles, with a significant drop in their defensive stats compared to the previous year, Kimes’ comparison added a layer of humor and sports insight to the situation.

The Philadelphia Eagles have faced a stark decline in their defensive prowess. After an impressive start with 30 sacks in nine games, their performance dwindled, with only 11 sacks in the following six. Struggling particularly in pass pressure and lacking significant contributions from edge rushers, the Eagles have slipped to lower rankings in key defensive areas, a noticeable dip from their top rankings last year, and even a strong first half of this season.