Ninja gets trolled on Twitter after he announced rebranding

Ninja, the Fortnite phenomenon has just announced a rebranding and people can’t seem to stop trolling it.

Richard Tyler Blevins, known as Ninja across social media, is an American gamer, author, and social media star best known for his Fortnite streaming on Twitch. Richard first started his gamer career in 2009 when he began playing Halo 3 professionally for various organizations. He soon moved to Twitch, where he streamed himself playing Fortnite Battle Royale.

Since joining Twitch, Ninja has become one of the most-followed active gamers on Twitch with more than 16.9 million followers. Recently, he has announced a rebranding of his logo and name.

Also read: ZETA Division: Underdogs to Japan’s hope in VCT Master’s

Logo rebranding

Ninja is easily one of the most sought after gamers and streamers. He has earned incomparable fame and money through streaming on Twitch and then eventually shifting to another platform. When he began playing Fortnite Battle Royale in 2017, his fanbase and viewership started to take off for the first time. From 2017 to 2018, he had gained more than 1.5 million followers on his Twitch account.

Recently, he announced a rebranding of his logo and the jokes have been brutal. His new logo has weirdly placed bold letters making his name look like “Ninjoi”.

Popular eSports journalist, Jake Lucky mentioned in a Tweet that he sees this all the time with eSports organisation. Organisations already have a good logo and branding but when they rebrand it falls short of expectations. Simlar to Ninja’s rebranding.

Ninja has officially rebranded pic.twitter.com/vguSWTtg23 — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) April 19, 2022

Also read: VCT Master’s 2022: One of these 4 teams will be taking home the VCT Master’s trophy

Twitter trolls Ninja

The jokes and trolls have been nothing short of hilarious. Even the Sentinels Twitter account trolled Ninja.