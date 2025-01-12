Dan Quinn Explains How Jayden Daniels Can Outscore the Buccaneers: “He Just Got to Play Unique to Himself”

Jayden Daniels is getting ready to play the first ever playoff game of his career. Daniels and the Commanders are set to battle the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay on Sunday night. And his HC Dan Quinn has some crucial words of advice for him on how to win his first playoff game.

Appearing on ‘Gameplan,’ Quinn detailed what Daniels needs to do to beat the Buccaneers and put a playoff win on his resume. Showing his faith in his QB and the surrounding weapons, Quinn said:

“This is a guy that handled a lot, you know, in the last few years. So, I’ve got a lot of confidence in him, a lot of belief and trust based on the work that he’s done with us. So, he doesn’t have to put the cape on. Those cape moments will come and he’ll deliver in those times. So, he’s got a bunch of good guys here to distribute the ball and do all things. So, he just got to play unique to himself.”

Daniels made his first career start against the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay, where he completed 17 of 24 passes for 184 yards during a 37-20 loss in Week 1. This performance marked his lowest passing yardage in a game with at least 20 attempts.

Since then, he has adjusted to the game’s pace, displaying greater comfort and composure as a quarterback. Additionally, his mobility has posed challenges for opposing defenses, as he set a new NFL record for rushing yards by a rookie quarterback this season.

Going into Sunday, the Buccaneers are the leading favourites to win the matchup, but Washington isn’t the same they faced earlier in the season. They haven’t lost to the same opponent twice and are entering the playoffs on a five-game winning streak with Daniels, the leading favorite for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

If the Commanders secure win this wildcard round, it will mark the franchise’s first playoff win since the 2005 season. For Daniels, this achievement would make him only the fourth rookie quarterback in NFL history to start and win 13 games, including postseason matches.