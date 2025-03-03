Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman Snub Nick Sirianni in Their Top Two HC Picks for the “All-Dude Team”

Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, left, joins head coach Nick Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts atop one of the team buses during the Super Bowl 59 victory parade along South Broad Street in Philadelphia on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. Credit: Daniella Heminghaus/Bucks County Courier Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No NFL head coach won more games in the 2024 campaign than Nick Sirianni. The Philadelphia Eagles’ top dog led his franchise to an 18-3 record (including playoffs) and a Super Bowl LIX championship. Despite this dominance, Sirianni’s abilities are routinely disrespected.

He was the 12th-place finisher in the NFL’s 2024 Coach of the Year voting. Matt LaFleur, Mike Tomlin and Todd Bowles – who combined to win zero postseason games – all earned more votes than Sirianni. Fortunately for Sirianni, none of those names were mentioned as candidates for coaching spots on the “All-Dude team.”

But the list, compiled by Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski, still didn’t include Sirianni. In Gronkowski’s opinion, Andy Reid (1st-team) and Dan Quinn (2nd-team) deserve more distinction as, “[The Chiefs] won all those games this year because of their coaching.”

“They were ready in all situations of football, all the way down to the wire… you win close games because of good coaching… [then] Dan Quinn… first year with the Commanders… [they’ve] been absolutely terrible over the last two decades… turning it around like that with a rookie quarterback… [I] tip my hat off to him,” Gronkowski said on the Dudes on Dudes podcast.

Nobody will deny Sirianni boasts one of the league’s most stacked rosters. Many analysts consider the Eagles to be the best and deepest team in the NFL. But he still had to manage some eccentric personalities – like A.J. Brown – and keep his house in order to win the Super Bowl. Not every leader can successfully pull that off. And this season, Sirianni did so with flying colors.

Gronkowski and Edelman, as Dudes on Dudes cohosts, had to agree on names to add them to their rosters. Reid and Quinn, as mentioned, got the nods. Sirianni’s absence, to Edelman, is a result of the NFL having many great coaches these days.

“[These] coaches… they’ll always literally be in playoff contention… we didn’t even [mention] the coach that won the Super Bowl, Nick Sirianni [yet].”

Gronkowski added that, “these coaches are all legit,” and acknowledged it was, “going to be tough to make a first and second team with them.” At the end of the day, they settled on Reid and Quinn. Edelman chalked this up to Reid’s brilliant history for Kansas City and Quinn executing an incredible turnaround in the nation’s capital.

“To keep a team motivated to go back to the Super Bowl after being back-to-back Super Bowl champs… that’s really tough to do… there’s so many variables… no one [had] ever gone to a Super Bowl after going back-to-back. [Reid] did that… [and Washington’s] historically really bad… to flip it [so fast]… that’s huge… so I agree [on] Dan Quinn… that was a great job this year.”

Philadelphia beat Washington and Kansas City by a combined 50 points (95-45) in the NFC Championship game and Super Bowl LIX. There may be no better feather in Sirianni’s cap to justify his status than that. However, this go-round, he couldn’t overcome Reid and Quinn in Edelman’s and Gronkowski’s minds. He’ll hope to further prove himself throughout the 2025 campaign and earn their recognition next year.