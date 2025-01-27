“Effectively That Was Game Over”: Skip Bayless Explains How Dan Quinn ‘Let the Commanders Down’ Against the Eagles

Jan 26, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn looks on Philadelphia Eaglesduring the second half in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Washington Commanders’ Cinderella run has come to an end. Jayden Daniels and Co. fought valiantly to reach the NFC Championship game, but were dispatched 55-23 by the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

The Commanders turned the ball over four times against the Eagles. Philadelphia scored touchdowns on all four ensuing possessions. Those 28 points off turnovers were a major factor in the Eagles’ dominant victory. Skip Bayless, though, believes things were essentially wrapped up well before Washington ever coughed up the ball.

Bayless recapped the NFC Championship on YouTube. In his opinion, the Commanders set themselves back by settling for a field goal on the game’s opening drive.

“It’s 4th-and-3 at the [Philadelphia] 16-yard [line]… in Philadelphia… and Dan Quinn shocked me. He did not go for it. He sent out the field goal team, and effectively that was game over. That took some of the heart out of… Jayden Daniels’ team.”

Bayless hated the decision because Washington has been excellent on fourth down. The Commanders converted on fourth down 87% of the time (20/23) in the regular season. They hit at a 60% rate (3/5) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild card round. They somehow performed better in the divisional round, converting at 75% clip (3/4) versus the Detroit Lions.

“He’s gonna convert it. He’s gonna score a touchdown. And 7-0 would have felt way different than 3-0… Dan Quinn let that team down. That was his only hope, was to cash on 4th-and-3. Cash a touchdown and show the Eagles, ‘we came here [on] serious business. We’re all business.'”

Washington even converted two fourth downs on the opening drive today. Yet, in the red zone, Quinn pulled back on the reigns and elected for three points. Philadelphia then took the lead on their first offensive play and never looked back.

Skip Bayless praises Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts

Bayless picked the Eagles to make the Super Bowl before the season began. Despite, “[hating] the Philadelphia Eagles [and] their vomit green uniforms”, he won’t apologize for a successful prediction. In fact, he waxed poetic about Philadelphia’s biggest offensive pieces following their NFC Championship victory.

“Saquon [Barkley] goes 15 times for 118 yards… the Eagles just amaze me. The character of this team oozes, radiates from [Jalen Hurts]. He’s just extreme intangibles. He can throw the hell out of it… when it’s time to make a throw, he makes the throw.”

Some of Bayless’ affinity from respect for a competitor. He surely wishes his Dallas Cowboys could build a roster as deep as the Eagles. Beyond that, he desires a similar level of postseason advancement from the Cowboys. Unfortunately, he doesn’t believe Jerry Jones is progressing toward that goal.

Bayless is not alone in his worry about Dallas’ outlook. For the time being, though, he can focus on watching the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX two weekends from now. Philadelphia will face either the Buffalo Bills or Kansas City Chiefs for the Lombardi Trophy on Feb. 9.