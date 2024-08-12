Daniel Jones Believes Malik Nabers Has Got Everything a QB Can Want in a Receiver

Giants QB-WR duo Daniel Jones and Malik Nabers have many common dilemmas to resolve in the 2024 season. While Nabers needs to translate his college football brilliance to the league, Jones is striving for a comeback after a disappointing year with injury and form concerns.

Advertisement

The Giants had a dismal 2023-24 season where they won six and lost 11 games, finishing third in the NFC East and 13th overall in the NFC. As a result, Nabers’ and Jones’ chemistry is of crucial importance for the offense.

Appearing on the Up & Adams podcast with Mia Kimes, the Giants’ #8 quarterback placed his trust in the rookie Wide Receiver while explaining what makes him a special talent, noting:

“He makes a lot of plays. He goes up and gets the ball, can get open, can run any route, fast, strong. I mean, everything you want in a receiver. So, got to continue and build that chemistry. But he’s made a ton of plays.”

Jones revealed that Nabers has been a “big part” of the preseason, making a lot of plays. His straightforward admission that he “wants to make some live reps” with the rookie wide receiver signifies the Giants QB wants to connect with his offensive weapon at the earliest.

Another key reason Jones wants to do a good job with Nabers is his unsecured position as a starting quarterback. He recorded just 2 touchdowns and six interceptions in the 2023 season, not ideal for the high price tag attached to him.

With experienced stars like Drew Lock available in the market, and analysts like Peter Schrager backing him, Jones is in a position where he needs to make this season count.

However, he suffered a potential setback as his trustful partner Nabers left the practice because of an injury to his left ankle.

What happened to Nabers during sunday practice?

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, the rookie WR suffered a minor ankle sprain at Sunday practice. The Giants did not provide an official update, hinting the injury might not be serious, thus they were not overly concerned.

Incidentally, Nabers suffered the injury during a team drill as the practice was about to conclude. The trainers who examined the rookie WR decided to rest him, as his fitness is a priority this season.

Despite the hype around the no.1 receiver for the Giants this season, Nabers did not record a reception against the Lions in Thursday’s preseason opener. This raised questions on whether he is finding it tough to adapt to the NFL. However, Daniel Jones and Co would give him the benefit of time and take pride in a 14-3 win.