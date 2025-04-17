NFL Veteran Claims “It’s Disrespectful” to Compare Shedeur Sanders with Daniel Jones

Shedeur Sanders was once considered the potential number one pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. But as D-Day nears, the narratives surrounding him are starting to get way too unhinged. Recently, Shedeur was compared to Daniel Jones (of all people) by Colorado’s offensive coordinator, Pat Shurmur. This upset many fans — and even several NFL veterans, with one even labeling the comparison as disrespectful.

Of course, Shurmur intended the comparison as a compliment. After all, he was coaching the New York Giants when they drafted Jones in 2019. Shurmur was so confident in the former Duke that the team traded up from their original 17th overall pick to select him with the 6th overall pick.

However, James Jones didn’t see Shurmur’s comment as a compliment whatsoever. He believes it’s uncalled for the OC to compare Sanders, who isn’t yet drafted, to someone who struggled so badly that the Giants had to cut ties with him. The former wideout also argued that this statement could hurt Sanders’ draft stock.

“This is disrespectful to Shedeur Sanders,” Jones stated. “The main reason is, number one, we don’t know what Shedeur Sanders is going to be in the National Football League. But right now, what we do know is that Daniel Jones is a bust in the National Football League.”

“That’s what we do know, there is no arguing around it… If you tell anybody when you draft this dude you’re getting Daniel Jones, you know what, Acho? They’re not going to draft that dude,” Jones added.

It was a scathing remark from Jones as he ripped into the former NFL coach for not having his players’ backs. And, quite honestly, Shurmur deserved it. Maybe he meant the comparison in a good way, but he had to know he’d face backlash for it. One has to wonder what Deion Sanders, Shurmur’s boss, is saying to him now.

“This is letting the world know Shedeur is not like that.”@89JonesNTAF on Colorado OC Pat Shurmur comparing Shedeur Sanders to Daniel Jones pic.twitter.com/p6N6OBpfQz — The Facility (@TheFacilityFS1) April 17, 2025

Unsurprisingly, fans echoed Jones’ sentiments, expressing their frustration with the narrative surrounding Shedeur. They seem to have grown tired of efforts to paint him in a certain light in hopes of seeing him fall on draft day.

“I’m PISSED that they keep making Shedeur Sanders INTENTIONALLY drop in the draft. Whoever PASSES on him will regret not DRAFTING Shedeur Sanders…” One person passionately wrote.

I’m PISSED that they kp making Shedeur Sanders INTENTIONALLY trying to make him drop in the draft. Whoever PASSES on him will regret not DRAFTING Shedeur Sanders… — Martin (@RealLawMartin23) April 17, 2025

“This is what happens when you think you’re bigger than the program,” another chimed in.

Although one person sided with Shurmur, arguing that he knows better, having coached Shedeur for the last two seasons.

“How bout he speaking his truth James Jones?? I mean he coached the kid.. coaches don’t matter now?… y’all keep gassing him up cos he’s Deion’s kid and it getting tiring… he’s not bad but he’s not great.. yall want to speak of him like he’s a great college qb..he not like that,” they penned.

Look, nobody is saying Shedeur is the greatest thing since sliced bread. But even if you’re a doubter, you have to admit that he’s received some unfair treatment during the draft process. It seems like every week, a new unnamed source is bashing the QB in some way. This time, though, it came from his own former coach.

At this point, we’re sick and tired of the Shedeur narratives. Furthermore, if we could hit a fast-forward button to draft day so we could settle all of this, we would. The idea of projecting his future on a team and how he could make an impact sounds much more interesting now than continuing to critique his actions and character.

However, we’re only one week out from the draft. And if anything happens that continues to hinder Shedeur’s stock, we’ll be the first to let you know.