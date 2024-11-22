Daniel Jones Could Get Revenge on the Giants This Thanksgiving, and Fans Are Desperately Asking for It

Munich, Germany; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) during press conference at the FC Bayern Munchen training grounds at Sabener Strasse. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Daniel Jones’ tenure with the Giants has come to a dramatic end. The team released the veteran quarterback after making him practice as a scout team safety. It couldn’t have gotten any worse for Jones, who was not only struggling to keep the boat afloat for the franchise but also hearing the jeers from fans constantly.

In his 6 years with the Giants, Jones was sacked 208 times in 70 games played. He also had three different head coaches, but showed no improvement under any of them. One thing that can be noted, however, is that he never had a true starter at wide receiver. Until, of course, the Giants drafted Malik Nabers this year.

An exceptional weapon that he could always rely on was Saquon Barkley, who was also pushed out the door in the offseason. The story of Daniel Jones is nothing but a horror story, as it seems that the team never gave him the opportunity to grow, flourish. However, he still has a chance to turn it into one of the best storylines ever written in the NFL.

The Dallas Cowboys, after losing the likes of Dak Prescott, are all dependent on QB2 Cooper Rush for the remainder of the season. However, despite the hype, Rush hasn’t shown much promise in the past two weeks. This gives Jerry Jones all the incentive to sign Daniel Jones.

What would make this union interesting and spicy is that the Cowboys are set to host the Giants for a Thanksgiving matchup. This could be the perfect setup for Daniel Jones to brew a successful revenge story in a matter of just one week.

I don't ask for much, universe. But this one is a big one. Cowboys QB Daniel Jones v. the Giants on Thanksgiving. PLEASE. https://t.co/BlBQlb7q2g — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) November 22, 2024

This storyline appears so perfect that Giants fans who are sympathetic towards Daniel Jones desperately want this to happen.

As a Giants fan, I also wish for this lol — Chris Shaw (@Chrisshawlive) November 22, 2024

Instantly becomes one of the most exciting games of the rest of the regular season lol — Josh (@JoshFromIndy) November 22, 2024

He would COOK them — Bryan Waldron (@bwal58) November 22, 2024

Daniel Jones vs. Tommy Devito with everyone in America watching pic.twitter.com/lG9CwwdVC3 — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) November 22, 2024

Please bring Danny Dimes to Jerry World……Baby Jesus….. pic.twitter.com/rbgOxhlxA1 — SAMHINKIESGHOST (@Joelsharpee) November 22, 2024

The NFL world would be up for a massive Thanksgiving treat if Jerry Jones pulled this off. However, considering how inactive the Cowboys’ front office has been this offseason, it is highly unlikely that it will happen.