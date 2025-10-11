“Daniel Jones Will Finish Top 5 in the MVP”: Rob Gronkowski Has High Hopes for the Colts QB

Daniel Jones seems to have resurrected his career through five weeks with the Indianapolis Colts. He’s fit the team’s mold perfectly and has led them to a 4-1 record with one of the most prolific offenses in the NFL. Even Rob Gronkowski has been impressed by his effort … so much so that he believes Jones has a great chance of being an MVP finalist.

Gronkowski isn’t the only one impressed with Jones. Well, we’ve all been impressed, but few have actually gone as far as to say he belongs in the MVP discussion. Former player Louis Reddick did go that far, though, stating on First Take that if you look at it objectively, Jones has to be first in the discussion.

Now, while answering fan voicemails, Gronkowski agreed with a caller who predicted Jones would finish in the top five in MVP voting.

“I’m going to agree that Daniel Jones will probably finish top 5 in the MVP. I mean, he’s playing lights out right now. It’s sweet, and it’s great for all football fans. Especially Colts fans,” Gronkowski professed on Dudes on Dudes.

“To see his career get resurrected, you gotta appreciate that. When someone gets a second chance, and they take full advantage… You never know who’s going to surprise you,” he added.

This is what makes the NFL the greatest sport in the world. There’s an unpredictability to the game that constantly keeps fans on their toes. Before the season, everyone was freaking out, questioning how the Colts could so easily give up on Anthony Richardson. But now, he hasn’t been mentioned once since Jones began his tear.

Jones has been playing so well that he’s beginning to make fans like Gronkowski believe in him. Not just in a possible MVP award, but also in a playoff run.

“Will they make the playoffs? Yes, they will make the playoffs. They’re in a weak division,” Gronkowski pointed out, before agreeing with the caller yet again.

“I gotta agree with him again. This guy knows his football. He says they’re gonna win one game in the playoffs, and then they’re gonna get booted the next week. I kind of agree with that.”

It could happen. Especially when considering the upcoming schedule for the Colts. Up next, they have the struggling Arizona Cardinals at home. Then they play another struggling squad, the LA Chargers, followed by the Tennessee Titans. Jones and the Colts need to take advantage of the easy stretch of games, as things will get tough after that with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs on the horizon.

At the end of the day, we want to caution fans that this could still go sideways for Jones and his Colts. It’s a great story right now, but the NFL tends to stomp out these early-season storylines that pull at the heartstrings.

The good news is that the Colts have a good enough defense to help support Jones for the rest of the year. But he needs to continue to show out weekly if he wants to be mentioned in MVP talks throughout the year.

Realistically, a Comeback Player of the Year award feels more within the range of outcomes for Jones. But it’s always fun to theorize during the early portion of the season when things still aren’t set in stone.