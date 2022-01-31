“Tom Brady’s career is one of a kind, that’s why he’s the GOAT”: Patrick Mahomes has the highest of praises for Bucs QB after humiliating loss in the AFC championship

Patrick Mahomes fell to the Bengals in one of the biggest losses of his young career. And after the loss, he had high praise for Tom Brady and his remarkable record.

Mahomes and the Chiefs were heavy favourites to reach their 3rd consecutive Super Bowl. But a 2nd half collapse for the ages saw Joe Burrow and the Bengals match the biggest comeback in championship history and remarkably make the Super Bowl in only his 2nd season in the league.

The Chiefs fell 27-24 in overtime despite being up 21-3 at one point in the game. After a nearly flawless first half in which he went 18 of 22 for 220 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions, Mahomes looked like a different player in the 2nd half.

With a record of 9 touchdowns and no picks in his previous 3 AFC championship games, Mahomes dropped back 24 times after halftime, completing just 8 of 18 passes for 55 yards with two interceptions, four sacks, and no touchdowns.

Patrick Mahomes called Tom Brady the GOAT

Mahomes was asked about Tom Brady and his legacy after realising how hard it is to make 3 straight Super Bowls.

“His career is one of a kind. That’s why he’s the GOAT,” Mahomes said. “To win that many Super Bowls, to be in that many games, it’s hard, and I understand that. After the years that I’ve had, I’ve been close a lot, but I’ve only been there twice and won one. I understand that it takes a special player, a special group of guys, special circumstances for that to happen.

“I’ll still do whatever I can to give myself a chance every year to try to get in that game and win it. But who knows if he retires? We don’t know for sure, but regardless of if he does or doesn’t, he’s going to be a great football player and he’s always been a great football player in his career.”

With a record of 2-2 in the Championship game now, Mahomes legacy and bid to take on Tom Brady’s GOAT status crumbled last night. His first loss in the championship game came against Tom Brady. And then last years Super Bowl is also witness to the same status.

