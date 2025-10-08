NFL MVP Race: Daniel Jones Gets Louis Riddick’s Backing as Early Favorite

The NFL MVP race currently has some uncharacteristic names at the top. Jared Goff, Dak Prescott, and even Baker Mayfield have made their way into the discussion through stellar play. But despite the Indianapolis Colts being 4-1 and firing on all cylinders, Daniel Jones hasn’t been mentioned once.

Advertisement

In case you haven’t noticed, Jones has had an incredible season so far. He’s third in passing yards with 1,290 and has 6 TD passes to just 2 INTs. He’s also added 3 rushing TDs. The once-struggling Giants QB has been thriving in a West Coast-style offense under head coach Shane Steichen, posting a 71% completion rate. He looks like a completely different player.

That’s why NFL analyst Louis Riddick felt the need to acknowledge Jones as an MVP candidate on live TV. The former player gave credence to Mayfield’s involvement in the discussion before questioning why the Colts QB has been excluded from the conversation.

“If you look at it objectively, how, right now, can you not say when you look at all of the relevant next-gen stats, can you not say that Daniel Jones isn’t first? How can you not say it right now?” Riddick questioned on First Take.

The statement made the rest of the ESPN crew chuckle, which was understandable. After all, Jones has been known as a joke up to this point in his career. He was overdrafted by New York with the 6th pick in the 2019 draft, and never did enough to dispel the “bust” labels. Outside of one good season in 2022, “Danny Dimes” was usually pointed at and laughed at as a failed experiment.

But now, with the Colts, Jones has been torching defenses. It’s getting to the point where if he continues to play like this, we will have no choice but to include him in MVP discussions. Although Riddick understands the hesitancy.

“But you know what people are going to say? ‘Daniel Jones? Danny Dimes? He ain’t gonna be the MVP. He’s not going to sustain it.’ Well, what if he does? What if he does continue to rip people like he has right now? I’m just telling you,” Riddick professed.

It’s a tough idea to make a bet on. But if Riddick did, and it hit, he would make a hefty payout. As of right now, sportsbooks have Jones with odds anywhere from +2500 to +3500 to win the MVP. Showing that the betting experts don’t see him as a likely candidate for the award down the line.

The doubts around Jones are more than understandable, too. Riddick was laughed at for the idea of him winning MVP for good reason. In the past, the QB has typically shown his true form after a string of good performances. And that form is a mediocre QB who can be great at times. And Jones usually inevitably folds in the spotlight.

At the end of it all, though, does “Indiana Jones” have it in him to make a run at the MVP? Most likely not. Sorry to pour water on your parade, Colts fans, but what Riddick said was a hot take.

If we had to guess, we’d say that Jones will come back down to earth at some point. But with the Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans on tap for two out of their next three games, he shouldn’t slow down anytime soon. So, enjoy it while it lasts, Indianapolis. We have a feeling we’ll look back on this discussion by the end of the season and laugh.