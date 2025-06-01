“At Least He Has Some Power in One of His Relationships”: NFL Fans React to Bill Belichick’s UNC Buyout Clause Lowering by $9 Million

Bill Belichick’s relationship with his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, has raised eyebrows since the beginning. Some even believe she may be influencing his decisions, especially after recent controversies, like her behavior during an interview, or reports that she was banned from North Carolina University’s football facility.

Now, with Belichick’s buyout clause at UNC dropping significantly, many are wondering if she might pressure him to leave the school if tensions with the university persist.

That’s right, Belichick signed a unique contract with UNC that included a scaling buyout clause for himself. Usually, a buyout clause is meant for the contract-giver as a way to compensate the coach if they’re ever fired prematurely. But Belichick managed to secure one for the contract-signer, and even had it scaled to his liking.

As of today, June 1st, the buyout clause has dropped from $10 million to $1 million for Belichick. This massive decrease has analysts like Mike Florio wondering whether he’s truly committed to UNC or just using them as a stepping stone to get back into the NFL, since the clause now makes it much easier for him to leave the school for the pros.

However, when NFL fans came across Florio’s article, they joked that it’s the most power Belichick has had in a relationship in a long time.

“At least he has some power in one of his relationships,” they wrote. “I don’t think North Carolina is the relationship Belichick needs to worry about,” another piled on.

Others remarked that Belichick will have no offers from the NFL, so there’s no point in making a big fuss. “He’s not going back to the NFL. They don’t want him,” a user surmised.

“Maybe if some NFL team was interested… but none is,” another penned.

It’s hard to disagree with the general populace. Belichick was seemingly phased out of this year’s coaching hiring cycle. Teams are looking for younger coaches with less stringent tactics. And Bill never fully adjusted to life in the NFL after Tom Brady. He stayed stuck in his ways, and ultimately, he was quietly ignored because of it.

Furthermore, Florio states in his article that the lowering of the buyout clause could allow Hudson to influence Belichick to quit his job, as the journalist believes the coach is standing in the way of her true ambitions.

“Over the past five weeks, it’s become obvious that her ambition far exceeds dating the head coach of a mid-level college football program at a basketball school,” Florio wrote.

“If anything, Bill’s job is getting in the way of her goals. Throw in the fact that she quite possibly believes she has been disrespected by the powers-that-be at UNC, and she could tell Bill — whenever she wants — that they’re leaving.”

It’s a strong take to have, but again, it’s hard to disagree with. Getting taken advantage of is exactly what everyone fears when an older, wealthy person dates a younger, attractive one. Both might be in it for the wrong reasons.

However, Florio also writes that Belichick would be walking away from $25 million if he leaves the school before his contract is up. That’s a lot of money to a man with a $70 million net worth, and also to Hudson, whose family business just went under.

So, maybe Belichick is using UNC as a way to get back into the NFL. But as of right now, it hasn’t worked. Having a buyout clause in the contract is a good thing to have in the back pocket, though.

Additionally, maybe Hudson is using Bill as a way to propel herself into more fame. But for now, it’s done her more harm than good. Then again, they always say even bad PR is good PR—so there will likely be more media opportunities ahead for the young woman.