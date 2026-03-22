mobile app bar

Tom Brady Says “My Heart is Hurting” After 77-42 Shocker Against Team USA, Wildcats in Flag Football

Triston Drew Cook
Published

follow google news
Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady looks on from the sideline before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

With one team boasting a seven-time Super Bowl winner as its quarterback, and the other possessing a litany of NFL names such as Saquon Barkley and Joe Burrow, this year’s Fanatics Flag Football Classic figured to be a rough outing for the nation’s official flag football team. In a bit of a twist, or spin move, however, it proved to be the two rosters that were predominantly composed of NFL talent that struggled the most.

Despite their championship experience, Brady’s Founders FFC ultimately went 0-2 on the day. Their first loss was a 43-16 thrashing by Team USA, and while their 34-26 loss to the Wildcats saw a much more spirited effort, it was clear that they simply didn’t have the tools to compete on the day.

My heart is hurting right now,” Brady admitted after the lopsided loss to the men’s national team. “My heart is really hurting. We’re like a leaky faucet. We don’t have enough short throws.”

Seeing as Brady was able to connect with Stefon Diggs on a massive downfield play to open up the festivities scoring, many had begun to assume that the rest of the contest would be nothing but a formality. After the Founders were able to take control of that early lead, however, Team USA would proceed to rattle off 43 consecutive points, stunning both the masses and NFL legends alike.

In the end, perhaps it shouldn’t have been a surprise to hear that the nation’s official flag football team ended up winning the flag football tournament. The Fanatics Market listed them as the odds on favorites to win the event, and while that clearly didn’t earn them much respect, the scoreboards most certainly did.

Across the three games that they played, Team USA managed to outscore their opponents by a combined total of 106-44. All three of their wins came by double digits, proving Darrell Doucette’s assertion that “This is our sport” was always correct.

I know there’s a lot of talk about it,” Doucette stated in reference to the ongoing debate about who should represent the U.S. in flag football in the 2028 Olympics. “We already showed what we can do. We’re going to have the same type of hunger every year… We feel like we are the pros, and whoever wants to come out for competition, we’re looking forward to it.”

Suffice to say, it may not have been the result that casual football fans were expecting or hoping for, but the United States was still seemingly able to find its core group of representatives for the Olympic games, making the entire event an overall win for both the nation and its gridiron enthusiasts.

About the author

Triston Drew Cook

Triston Drew Cook

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Triston Drew Cook is the NFL Journalist at The SportsRush. With a bachelor's degree in professional writing, Drew has been covering the NFL and everything that comes with it for over three years now. A journalist who's provided work for Sports Illustrated and GiveMeSport, Drew predominantly focuses his reporting on the world of football

Share this article

Don’t miss these