Relationship Therapist Explains What to Learn From Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift: “We Got Used to Seeing Men Bashing Women”

Sep 8, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce look on in the men’s singles final of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Taylor Swift’s appearance on Travis Kelce’s podcast has seemingly taken the couple to New Heights, and fans are here for it. The viral episode is the first instance in which the two of them have had any form of an extended interaction with one another in public, as the power couple had previously done their best to keep the dynamic of their relationship away from the gaze of the public.

Nevertheless, fans were able to finally see what a conversation between the two of them looks like, and according to the acclaimed relationship guru and psychotherapist, Esther Perel, it was nothing short of a “delightful” sight.

The New York Times best-selling author and accredited relationship therapist recently took to social media to break down what exactly made their interactions so captivating.

Suffice to say, their initial reaction to Swift debuting the artwork and title of her upcoming project, The Life of a Show Girl, was more than telling.

“To see both of them glow at the success of her upcoming record… Why is this so surprising? It’s because we’ve gotten so used to seeing men bashing women, women bashing men, everybody just finding all of the shortcomings that exist on the other side.”

According to Perel, not only was it “refreshing” to see such an interaction, it was also “nice, healthy, and normal” to see both Kelce brothers share such a positive and supportive reaction to Swift’s announcement. The moment has proved to be a wholesome one for both fans and Perel alike. “It feels good,” she exclaimed. “And we can all learn from it.”

Thankfully, for Kelce, Swift has every intention of returning the favor. The pop music sensation has confirmed that she will, in fact, be in attendance for the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 1 contest against the Los Angeles Chargers, which is set to take place in São Paulo, Brazil, on September 5th.

The contest will mark the beginning of Kelce’s 13th season in the league, where he will be hoping to redeem himself after a pair of lackluster outings in the AFC Championship and at Super Bowl LIX. Many had feared that the future first-ballot Hall of Famer would be hanging up his cleats after his team endured what was one of the most lopsided losses in Super Bowl history.

Nevertheless, he seems to be as spry as ever following his most recent performance in the Chiefs’ final game of the preseason. Kelce was able to haul in a pair of passes from Patrick Mahomes for a total of 32 receiving yards, proving that he’s as determined as ever to help his team reach their eighth consecutive conference championship despite this possibly being the final season of his illustrious career.