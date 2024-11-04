“We Got Talented Guys”: Alvin Kamara After Saints’ Seven Straight Losses

Nov 3, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

“It sucks!” That’s how RB Alvin Kamara described the Saints’ loss today against the Panthers (22-23). Kamara seemed frustrated with the team being unable to grab the victory after gaining a lead at 22-17 in the fourth quarter.

Advertisement

He expressed how New Orleans was hurt by its own self-inflicted wounds. From the backed-up drive to three back-to-back penalties, the Saints just didn’t appear stable enough on the gridiron.

However, despite stating how they should have been able to secure the win, the offensive star made sure to point out the zeal to win in his teammates:

“These dudes want to win. We got talented guys in here and they come in and put in the work every week. If it was the opposite, my message would be different.”

His comment seemed like a declaration that the players followed the right mindset and execution of play during the game. Per him, striving on the same path would lead the Saints to the victory side of the game.

However, with their current 2-7 standing, the question arises: How worthwhile would be their victories? Through the statistical check, the New York Times was able to calculate that with the recent loss to the Panthers, the playoff chances of the Saints have reduced to less than 1 percent.

This means that all doors for errors remain closed for the Saints due to the horrendous start of their season. It has now also raised concerns about the locker room situation in the Saints unit.

Are the Saints players experiencing confidence issues?

Alvin Kamara expressed that the guys want to win and keep doing the right things, but the results aren’t in their favor. The reporter pointed out how the players might be feeling in terms of confidence after 7 heavy losses. To this, the RB replied:

“I feel like like dudes are confident.”

He went on to mention both the experienced players and the young guys. Kamara voiced that these individuals have played a lot of football and are eager on the field.

He mentioned a few players, including QB Derek Carr, Tyrann Mathieu, Demario Davis, Chris Olave, Mason Tipton, and others. He said that these are the most confident guys he has known and could keep on adding more names to the list from his team.

Unfortunately, the reason behind the disappointing losses, per Kamara, wasn’t the lack of confidence in themselves. Rather, it was a reflection of not being confident in something else. When asked to elaborate on what could particularly get the winning momentum back, the RB honestly replied that he doesn’t know.

They had been as detailed as possible offensively during the match against the Panthers and still lost. Thus, the only thing that the team can do is prepare for their next game, which is against the Atlanta Falcons.