Davante Adams Backs Deion Sanders’ Take on Hitting a Baseball/Home Run Being the “Hardest Thing” in Sports

The debate has raged for decades about what the most difficult single action is in sports. Hitting a baseball has always been a leader in this discussion. Deion Sanders, who is altogether qualified to speak on the matter as one of only a handful of people to have played two sports professionally (NFL and MLB), also believes hitting that baseball is by far the toughest.

As Neon Deion explained, there’s a reason these guys can “fail seven out of 10 times” at the plate and still be considered elite players. Another football player, New York Jets wideout Davante Adams, couldn’t help but agree with his OG while discussing the topic on the morning show Up & Adams.

“I think, off the numbers, I think it probably is hitting a home run. I don’t think you can fluke hit a home run, I think you have to really be able to do that. You have to have the strength, the speed, the eye for it and everything.”

Hitting a baseball is hard, but for Adams, it’s all about putting the work in at the end of the day, just as he continued to do during the 2024 NFL season.

Davante Adams put up another 1k season despite outside factors

The 32-year-old Davante Adams was able to navigate through many trials and tribulations to earn his fifth straight 1,000-receiving yard season, finishing with 1,063 and eight TDs on 85 catches.

This came despite missing a few games due to injury, playing through injury, and being traded mid-season. 1,000 yards in 14 games is no small feat. However, many view this as a subpar season for Adams because they compare this campaign to his previous All-Pro campaigns from a few years ago.

“When people try to determine whether or not I’ve had a good year, it’s based off of the rest of my years. It’s not based off of how everybody else plays or what is considered actually good. I’ve found peace in knowing that regardless of my circumstances, or wherever I’ve been, I’ll find a way to get it in.”

Adams also had to deal with all the other drama surrounding the team. That included the firings as well as Adams’ polarizing buddy and quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. Adams spoke about the many QBs he’s caught passes from over the last few years and compared how tough that was with returning to one of the greats and someone he’s familiar with in Rodgers.

Rodgers and Adams had passed Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown (78) for the 4th-most TDs for a QB-WR duo earlier this year. The Rodgers to Adams touchdown connection in New York’s season finale win on Sunday was their 83rd together, which meant they eclipsed Dan Marino and Mark Clayton for 3rd on that list.

Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison sit atop the rankings with 114, while Steve Young and Jerry Rice follow in 2nd with 92. All Hall of Famers, so not bad company for Adams and Rodgers.

“It’s a pretty big deal to be able to pass Mark Clayton and Dan Marino. Anybody on that list really is unreal. Had we not ever broken up, we’d be a lot closer. We might be creeping up on Peyton and Marv if that hadn’t happened. But it did, so you know we’re going to see what happens, and if that was the last one at least we got to move into 3rd.”

The future remains murky for Davante Adams and his 41-year-old QB. While Adams isn’t “closing the door” on a return to the Jets with Rodgers, it seems unlikely that the team will want both to run it back in 2025. Adams might be suiting up for his fourth different team in the last five seasons next year. Not to mention Rodgers might be done for good, though you never can tell for sure with that guy.