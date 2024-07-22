Davante Adams is Ready to Team Up with Tom Brady, Even if He’s 58 Years Old

Davante Adams’ enthusiasm for playing with Tom Brady is clearly visible, even if it’s a long shot. The star receiver didn’t hesitate when Shannon Sharpe broached the subject on “Club Shay Shay,” cutting in with a resounding “Hell! Yeah.” Adams’ excitement comes not just from Brady’s legendary status, but from the unique opportunity to play with both Brady and Aaron Rodgers in his career.

Age doesn’t seem to be a factor for Adams when it comes to Brady. He said that even if Brady were “58, right now,” he’d still be eager to team up. This just underscores Adams’ respect for Brady’s enduring skills, as he pointed out,

“He gotta be able to throw it better than, you know, half these dudes in the league at this point.”

Then, when Sharpe joked about protecting the aging quarterback, Adams noted,

“He ain’t going nowhere either. He’s going to sit right there in that pocket so you better have a nice little home for him in there.”

While the idea of Brady joining the Raiders might seem far-fetched, it’s not entirely out of the realm of possibility. Brady himself hinted in April that he wouldn’t be “opposed” to coming out of retirement, with the Raiders mentioned as a potential landing spot.

Moreover, the speculation gained traction given the Raiders’ current quarterback uncertainty, with Gardner Minshew and Aiden O’Connell still fighting for the starting role.

Will Brady Come Out of Retirement a Second Time?

Back in April, Tom Brady stirred the NFL rumor mill during an appearance on “DeepCut with VicBlends.” When asked about a potential return to the gridiron if a team came calling due to a quarterback injury, Brady’s response raised eyebrows across the league.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion was open to the idea, saying, “I’m not opposed to it.” He even name-dropped potential suitors, mentioning the San Francisco 49ers, New England Patriots, and Las Vegas Raiders as teams he might consider joining.

“I don’t know, I’m always gonna be in good shape, always be able to throw the ball.” Brady added, “To come in for a little bit, like MJ coming back, I don’t know if they would let me. But I wouldn’t be opposed to it.”

He even drew parallels to basketball legend Michael Jordan’s comeback with the Washington Wizards in 2001.

While Brady’s comments set fans’ imaginations running wild, it seemed more like a fleeting thought than a concrete plan. At the time, he was clearly focused on honing his broadcasting skills, as confirmed by FOX Sports’ NFL Analyst Colin Cowherd.