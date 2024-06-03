Fox Insider Reveals Tom Brady Is Spending Ungodly Time Preparing for $375 Million Role

Tom Brady’s broadcasting debut is inching closer, and as it turns out, the former NFL star is spending an ungodly amount of time in preparation. During a recent episode of “The Colin Cowherd Podcast,” the host affirmed this and expressed his unwavering belief that Brady will excel at his impending job, leaving no stone unturned in his preparations.

Advertisement

Colin revealed that the seven-time Super Bowl has become a near-constant presence at the FOX Network’s building, sometimes being spotted multiple times in a single day.

“Brady’s putting in a lot of hours,” Colin disclosed. “I don’t keep track of it, but sometimes I will see somebody in the building and I’ll say, ‘what’s that?’ And they’re like, ‘Oh, Tom’s in the building today.’ And I’m like it’s the seventh time.”

Moreover, Cowherd just couldn’t get over how determined Brady seemed when breaking things down and articulating his thoughts during his recent appearance on the show. In Colin’s view, the way Brady started dissecting plays, strategies, and nuances of the game was downright mesmerizing.

“Everything is big with Tom,” Colin said. “Like commercials; he can do everything. I had him, I think, a week ago — I asked my first question; He went like four minutes and it was fascinating.”

Colin Cowherd even got a call from the Indianapolis Colts’ GM, Chris Ballard, who praised Brady’s insightful analysis on the show. And Ballard is not alone — Cowherd has been inundated with feedback from people marveling at Brady’s work ethic and expressing confidence in his ability to justify his staggering $375 million contract.

Tom Brady, well aware of the stature of the broadcaster he’s replacing—Greg Olsen—understands the lofty expectations placed upon him. He might even grasp the fact that any missteps will be met with intense criticism, given the spotlight’s glare.

According to Cowherd, the only aspect Brady may need to fine-tune is building chemistry with his co-hosts, Kevin Burkhardt and Erin Andrews. However, given Brady’s relentless pursuit of perfection, it’s a safe bet he’ll do everything he can to make sure he and his co-broadcasters work well together on air.

Colin Cowherd Speculates Why Tom Brady Will Find Success at FOX Network

With over two decades of experience as an NFL analyst, first at ESPN and now with FOX since 2015, Colin Cowherd exudes confidence that the culture at FOX Network provides the ideal environment for Tom Brady to flourish as a play-by-play broadcaster. Cowherd’s reasoning stems from his high regard for FOX’s production values and commitment to excellence, stating,

“Eric Shanks, the sports president at Fox, he grew up in a truck. So the quality of production and announcing teams is really high at Fox. Much better than ESPN, in my opinion. Fox is tremendous when it comes to production.”

What captivates Cowherd about TB12’s prospects at FOX is the network’s track record of nurturing top-tier talent in play-by-play and analysis roles. He believes Brady’s decision to sign with the media giant was driven by its reputation for developing broadcasters to their fullest potential.

Now, at FOX, an uncompromising commitment to quality isn’t just some corporate platitude — it’s the pulsing heartbeat driving everything they do. Excellence is demanded, period. Colin asserted.

With their laser focus on elite production values and a proven track record of nurturing on-air talents into transcendent figures, FOX provides Brady with the ideal launching pad. Moreover, the stage is simply set for Brady to etch his name among the broadcast booth legends.