Davante Adams to Reunite with Aaron Rodgers? Expert Names 4 Probable Landing Spots for All-Pro WR

The Las Vegas Raiders rebounded from a disappointing Week 3 loss by defeating the Cleveland Browns 20-16 on Sunday. Most of the times, that would be the dominant storyline of a team’s week. However, the Raiders aren’t your typical franchise. They always have some behind-the-scenes drama. And, again, wide receiver Davante Adams is at the center of it.

After head coach Antonio Pierce liked an Instagram post saying Adams had played his final snap as a Raider, Adams has reportedly requested a trade out of Las Vegas. The 11-year veteran has been the subject of trade rumors since longtime friend Derek Carr was released by the organization in the 2023 offseason, but had never officially requested to be moved until today.

Following the news, former NFL wideout Keyshawn Johnson proclaimed the New York Jets to be Adams’ best potential destination.

“The best landing spot… is the Jets. You put him back with [Nathaniel] Hackett, who was with him in Green Bay. You put him back with Aaron Rodgers; they have a great relationship… when you start to look at it, that’s the best spot.”

Appearing on Speak, Johnson added the Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders could also end up acquiring Adams. He poured cold water on the Chiefs’ possibility though, because they are Raiders’ division rival.

Johnson says Davante Adams on the Jets would be “coming home”

While a number of teams could vie for Adams, the general consensus is that the Jets make the most sense for him. The connections, in their minds, are too clear to ignore. They’re so strong, in fact, that Johnson related Adams joining them as a “homecoming” of sorts, even though Adams has never played for New York.

“[His] familiarity with the quarterback and the offensive coordinator and [Allen] Lazard… [he’d be] at home.”

NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin agreed with Johnson, calling the Jets “Green Bay East” because of Rodgers’ and Hackett’s presence.

When he played with Rodgers under Hackett in Green Bay, Adams recorded 321 receptions, 3,924 yards and 34 touchdowns across 42 regular season games. In five fewer games with the Raiders, he has 100 fewer catches than he did with Rodgers and Hackett.

The Jets’ offense has struggled so far in 2024, culminating in a disappointing 248 total yards in their 10-9 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 4. Adams would represent a massive upgrade to New York’s receiving corps, which features Allen Lazard and Mike Williams as secondary options to Garrett Wilson. His and Rodgers’ impressive chemistry could help the unit find consistency moving forward.

Las Vegas is slated to visit Denver on Sunday in an AFC West matchup. The Jets, meanwhile, are traveling to London for a date with the undefeated Minnesota Vikings.