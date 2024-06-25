David Njoku Names Maxx Crosby the “Best Trash Talker” in The NFL

In the NFL, where each game holds its significance, trash talk has become a part of the sport. It involves exchanging jabs, clever remarks, or lighthearted teasing among players from different teams. However, not everyone excels at it, and according to Browns tight end David Njoku, it is Maxx Crosby who reigns supreme.

During an appearance on the rapid-fire Q&A segment of NFL on CBS, Njoku was asked to name the best trash talker in the league. Without skipping a beat, he pointed to Maxx Crosby, and rightfully so. Unlike players who blabber non-stop during games, Crosby is strategic with his words. He picks his moments carefully, often waiting until he has outsmarted an opponent to deliver his cutting remarks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL on CBS (@nfloncbs)

Viewing trash talk as a weapon, Crosby patiently lets his opponents build confidence before disrupting their focus with timed jabs. Embracing the spirit of the Raiders’ infamous “Bad Boys” era, the star defensive end uses intimidation as a means to unsettle rivals and gain an edge.

Regarding Maxx Crosby’s reputation for trash-talking, one of his moments involved referring to Gardner Minshew as a “little ass boy,” a remark that even caught the attention of LeBron James. Besides, Crosby has also had confrontations with defending Super Bowl champ Patrick Mahomes.

In a Monday Night Football game between the Raiders and Chiefs, Crosby sacked Mahomes on the first drive and then again a tad bit later, leading to the star pass rusher ‘barking’ at the QB. Despite Mahomes being known for staying composed under pressure, Maxx claimed that his on-field persona is quite the opposite, as he never fails to clap back. And this time was no exception.

Crosby’s Reaction to Patrick Mahomes Trash Talk

Later, when the Chiefs managed to add a few points to the scoreboard, Mahomes cheekily bumped Crosby from behind. Crosby, not taking it lying down, retaliated by head-butting Mahomes and exchanging words, a clip of which has since gone viral.

However, despite their on-field banter, there appears to be respect between the two players. Last year, during an interview with Von Miller for Bleacher Report, while bringing up the incident, Crosby praised Mahomes’ exceptional abilities, particularly highlighting his arm strength that makes him a tough opponent on the field.

Crosby also pointed out that what makes Mahomes stand out is not just his talents but his fiercely competitive spirit. Unlike quarterbacks, who choose to remain quiet in the face of trash talk, Mahomes doesn’t shy away; he confronts it head-on, challenging his opponents, a trait Crosby is quite fond of.

“Honestly, you know, when you watch him, you see the arm talent. You see the crazy left-hand throws when he’s falling. You see all that. You see the ability and the athleticism to get away from defenders. That dude is one of the most competitive people I’ve ever played against. When I’m out there, he’s talking right back at me, and most quarterbacks aren’t like that. They’re silent; they’re not going to say much. But Pat’s one of those guys who gets right back in your face and is like, ‘Yo, let’s go then, what’s up?’,” Crosby explained.

Despite engaging in on-field taunts, Crosby mentioned Mahomes never forgets to show respect after each game. Viewing these exchanges as a mark of honor, the Raiders star expressed how Mahomes’ sportsmanship and willingness to engage in game conversations elevate their rivalry beyond mere competition on the field.