Decoding How Joe Burrow’s 47-Yard Run for Bengals TD Helped Him Edge Out Patrick Mahomes

The Cincinnati Bengals crushed the New York Giants in a thrilling 17-7 clash. The star of the game was the Bengals’ QB, Joe Burrow, who unexpectedly gave an early edge to his side in the first quarter. Beating the Giants’ defense, the quarterback scrambled 47-yard for a rushing touchdown.

With his A-level rushing game, Burrow etched his name in a rare list of capable rushing-QBs. He side-lined Patrick Mahomes’ career-best 34-yard run, which looks bleak in view of the Bengals QB’s recent TD.

The 3rd-and-18 saw the astonishing play from Burrow during the SNF at MetLife Stadium, New York. This is the longest running touchdown by a Bengals‘ QB. Burrow even surpassed his own previous best of 39 rushing yards for a TD.

This 47-yard touchdown was the eleventh in the QB’s career, and the first one since 2022. Though, here, the Chiefs QB does have a one-up on him, as Mahomes has 12 overall career rushing TDs to his name.

Meanwhile, the mesmerizing move by Joe in the Sunday night game hooked all eyes to the scene, with NBC’s Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth expressing their admiration.

The career-best rushing TD of Burrow drew out an impressed reaction from the analyst Collinsworth, who commented, “Who would’ve ever imagined it’s the legs of Joe Burrow that explode on the scene here!”

In the 2024 season, the 27-year-old has 14 rushing attempts, having covered 39 yards, securing 2.8 yards per attempt. While Mahomes has a fairly better overall record in the rushing category, the NFL world would still consider Burrow a better rushing QB than Mahomes based on his across-seasons performance.

While the debate between the two continues, there is another quarterback who unexpectedly has the record of the longest TD run.

The Raiders QB who outshines all rushing competitors

In the NFL, the longest touchdown run by a QB in history is by Terrelle Pryor. He covered a 93-yard TD with Oakland Raiders in a clash against the Pittsburgh Steelers back in 2013 on 27th October.

With the astonishing efforts of the QB, the Raiders had grabbed the victory with a close score of 21-18. Pryor had been shocked at the defensive setting in front of him, stating:

“I was very surprised, because it’s never open like that. Very surprised. But with the game plan, the way they put things together, it doesn’t surprise me that sometimes it may happen like that.”

The rushing yard numbers coming in from the quarterbacks show the kind of intensity the offensive sides of all teams are executing. Over a span of more than ten years, the rushing game with the likes of Burrow, Lamar Jackson and Justin Fields has reached newer heights for the defense to tackle.