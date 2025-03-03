Deebo Samuel Will Make Jayden Daniels the Best QB in the NFC: Emmanuel Acho

Jayden Daniels had perhaps the greatest rookie season in NFL history in 2024. He won Offensive Rookie of the Year in a landslide and became just the 3rd NFL freshman to win multiple road playoff games. He carried his team to the NFC Championship in his first year with extremely limited weapons. That won’t be the case for his sophomore season.

Over the weekend, the Washington Commanders pulled the trigger on a trade that netted them former All-Pro wideout Deebo Samuel (and his entire massive contract) while shipping out a 5th-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers. Some believe Samuel is “washed,” but in an offense like Kliff Kingsbury’s, we find it hard to believe he won’t rediscover his mojo.

A lot of times, it’s a rotten situation that causes a player to struggle. When they’re freed from that bondage, they blossom once more. Just look at Randy Moss in Oakland versus New England. And we’re not the only ones who believe this. FS1’s Emmanuel Acho said he is a fervent believer that this move for Samuel will make Daniels the best quarterback in the NFC.

“Deebo Samuel will make Jayden Daniels the best QB in the NFC. Because Jayden Daniels now has what all the other NFC QBs have. A ‘down-off’ guy,” said the former linebacker before adding:

“Jayden Daniels was not able to take any downs off last year because he did not have what I would suggest is a down-off guy. I can just get it to you and I can take a down off… I can throw you a tunnel screen, Deebo, down off, you’re in the backfield, I can give you a quick pitch, Deebo, down off.”

“Deebo Samuel will make Jayden Daniels the best QB in the NFC.” 👀 — @EmmanuelAcho pic.twitter.com/MfgUg4hd4h — The Facility (@TheFacilityFS1) March 3, 2025

Acho makes a surprisingly interesting and shrewd point, and we would have to agree. Daniels strapped this Commanders team to his back like a Baby Bjorn down the stretch last year. He didn’t have a Saquon Barkley, or a Josh Jacobs, or a Puka Nacua to give him a breather from time to time. That’s exactly what Samuel is.

Not to mention Samuel’s versatile nature will mean opposing defenses can no longer key in on Daniels and his RPO. They’ll need to keep an eye peeled for where Deebo ends up in the formation.

But Acho’s claim does beg the question: was Jayden Daniels already the best QB in the NFC as a rookie? Everyone knows that the balance of QB power is firmly in the AFC, where Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, and Josh Allen reside. Most would argue those are the top four in the league, so who would even be in the conversation in the NFC?

Jordan Love and Brock Purdy both had down years and have yet to really prove themselves in a larger sample size. Sam Darnold’s final two weeks cost him millions of dollars and a spot in this discussion. Matthew Stafford is still solid but well past his prime. The only other two that could really stack up with Daniels were Baker Mayfield and Jared Goff.

All three had passer ratings of about 100 last year. Goff and Mayfield threw TDs at a higher rate, but Daniels threw interceptions at a lower rate. They were similar in terms of completion percentage, though Mayfield and Goff threw for a ton more yards.

However, neither of them offers the dual-threat ability that allowed Daniels to rush for 891 yards, 55 first downs, and six TDs. Goff and Mayfield combined for 434 yards, 33 first downs, and three TDs on the ground.

Another Ex-NFL Star is rooting for Samuel-Commanders collab

Those who know football seem to believe Samuel will have a massive impact on the Commanders. Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson, perhaps the greatest WR who ever lived, said that the Commanders now have “two No. 1 receivers” with Samuel joining Pro Bowler Terry McLaurin. He likened them to the duo that just helped the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl.

“It’s great for the Commanders. What they have there in Scary Terry, to be able to add two veteran receivers that know how to make plays, that can get open, that can run after the catch. If Deebo comes into camp and is extremely fit going into this year. I don’t know what they can’t do… On offense, man, they have a scary offense. If you’ve got two, basically No. 1 receivers out there. That’s what Philly had this year.”

It would seem as though Deebo Samuel and Terry McLaurin create the perfect WR partnership for Jayden Daniels. McLaurin is silky speed on the outside, while Samuel is all about the middle of the gridiron, breaking tackles, and reps in the backfield. Jayden Daniels’ odds to win NFL MVP next year sit at +1,100 right now. Just sayin’.