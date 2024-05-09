Tom Brady Roast: Ace Comedian Reveals Why Dana White Opened With “Liberal F***s” Joke That Failed Miserably

One of the memorable moments from the Tom Brady roast on Netflix came when surprise guests Dana White and Kim Kardashian joined the fun. While the latter was the butt of the best roasts, Dana delivered a few cracking lines. One among them was his fourth wall-breaking joke on Netflix’s wokeism which shocked the netizens.

While the joke didn’t get many laughs from the room, people were more shocked by Dana’s direct jab at Netflix. Andrew Schulz in his latest podcast appearance at Flagrant revealed that Dana’s opener wasn’t meant to be a joke at all. Instead, he said the “trans enough” line to show the world that he doesn’t care much.

“He [Dana White] goes like what do you think and I’m like I just don’t know if it’s going to get the big laugh. And then he goes, ‘Oh, I don’t care about that, I just want them to know I don’t give a fuck!’”

During his one-minute set, Dana first complained about only getting 60 seconds to speak despite flying in. He called Netflix out and asked that despite his name being “trans enough”, isn’t that enough for the liberal fu*ks at the company to give him more time?

“I flew all the way out here and you guys give me 60 seconds? My name is Dana, is that not trans enough for you liberal f***s?”

But how does Schultz know this? It’s because Dana had reached out to the comedian before the roast to review his jokes on Joe Rogan’s recommendation. Rogan has never shied away from expressing his awe at Schulz’s talents. Joe has also invited him on his podcast. Thus seeing Rogan ask Dana to reach out to Andrew lends more credibility to his praises.

“Before the show [Joe] Rogan texts me like ‘Yo, can I give Dana White your number?’ I’m like yeah sure and Dana hits me up, he’s like ‘Hey man, can I run these? Can I just run this by you because I just need to know what you think,’ and he runs a couple of jokes by by me.”

The roast really shook the internet from a cultural standpoint. Many called the roast signifying the end of the woke era and Andrew Schulz couldn’t agree more.

Andrew Schulz On The Cultural Impact of the Tom Brady Roast

It’s been a long time since we had a roast and rightly so. Gone are the roasts on Comedy Central because the last 5-6 years were a completely different era. The new generation increasingly grew conscious of the problems around them and took their rights and issues personally.

“The point I’m trying to make is, like it’s [woke era] already been dead but this was a moment where you had people that had everything to lose i.e. Tom Brady, a guy who could be worth a billion dollars, has these like you know mainstream connections, going to be on Fox, hosting the show and he’s making gay jokes; and people are making gay jokes about him, racist, homophobic jokes but nobody really seemed to go ‘Oh my God’.”

As per Schulz, the Tom Brady roast proved that the “woke era” is dead. Schulz argued that when someone of Tom Brady’s stature can crack and receive gay and racist jokes, it shows that brands, fans, and stakeholders around him don’t care. The roast per the comedian has made America realize that we are in a “new era” now.