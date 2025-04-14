“Everyone Deserves a Second Chance”: NFL Fans React to Reports Suggesting Henry Ruggs Could Make an NFL Comeback

Back in November 2021, Henry Ruggs III’s promising NFL career came to a tragic halt when he was involved in a high-speed DUI crash that claimed the life of 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog, Max.

The former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver was subsequently sentenced to three to ten years in prison after pleading guilty to DUI resulting in death and vehicular manslaughter. For most athletes, this would be a career-ending event, but it seems an opportunity for a redemption arc might be in store for Ruggs.

According to recent reports, the Alabama alum could be eligible for parole as early as August 2026, potentially paving the way for an NFL comeback.​ Legal analysts note that if Ruggs serves the minimum three years of his sentence, he will be 27 years old upon release — still within the prime years for an NFL athlete.

That said, the question now is, will the ex-Raider find any suitors? While Michael Vick remains the biggest example of NFL stars making a comeback after serving a prison sentence, times have changed.

For Ruggs to return to professional football, he would first need to be reinstated by the league, which has indefinitely suspended him. Then, the former NFL player would need a team willing to sign him — both of which remain uncertain given the gravity of his offense and how much NFL teams value positive PR these days.

However, the possibility of Ruggs’ return has ignited a debate among NFL fans. Interestingly enough, netizens seem to be split in half, with a good chunk of people believing that Ruggs deserves a shot at redemption. “Yes, everyone deserves a second chance,” said a fan.

“He deserves a second chance; he didn’t intentionally mean to kill someone. He deserves to do the time for it, and be given a second chance when he comes out,” another chimed in.

The other half, meanwhile, argued that Henry Ruggs shouldn’t see the field for two key reasons. First, playing in the NFL after getting out of prison shouldn’t be an option for someone convicted of a crime—community service should be. Second, Ruggs thriving in the big league would be disrespectful to the deceased’s family.

“As a Bama fan. He needs to stay in prison. And also, if he does get out, no NFL comeback needs to be in the cards. Go back to college, get your degree, and start a charity for drinking and driving,” penned one fan.

“It will be disrespectful to the victim and her family for him to continue life by returning to the NFL after a short prison sentence,” added another.

This discussion becomes more complex when juxtaposed with the recent tragedy of Kyren Lacy, a former LSU wide receiver and NFL draft prospect. Lacy died by suicide recently, just days before a grand jury was set to consider charges against him for a fatal hit-and-run incident.

The contrasting outcomes of Ruggs and Lacy raise important questions about accountability, redemption, and the role of public perception in determining an individual’s future. While Ruggs may have a path back to the NFL, Lacy’s story ended before he had the opportunity to defend himself in court. Safe to say, this will be an evolving discourse as long as the NFL doesn’t make clear laws around crime and comeback.