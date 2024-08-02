“Always Top Notch”: Jim Harbaugh Subtly Backs Easton Stick Amid Justin Herbert’s Injury Concerns

Aug 20, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) looks on before the game against the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Herbert’s 2023 season was cut short due to a broken finger, forcing him to spend considerable time on the sidelines. After several months of rehab, the QB entered this year’s spring practices fully fit and ready; however, the football gods weren’t so kind to him. Just a month before the regular season, Herbert tore his plantar fascia, sidelining him for the time being.

Advertisement

Despite this hitch in the plan, head coach Jim Harbaugh stated during his recent presser that preparations are going at full speed.

Interestingly, as it seems, in Justin’s absence, Stick has taken full advantage of the extra reps. Harbaugh asserted during the interview that the Chargers backup QB went on about his business as if nothing had changed, attacking everything like he always does. He hasn’t let his standards slip.

“Easton; he’s been the same that he was the day before. Just attacking; he attacks everything he does. The way he goes about his business is always top-notch.”

Harbaugh also said that as of now, there has been no update on Herbert’s condition aside from what the Bolts issued a day earlier. The franchise delivered the disappointing news that their QB1 has injured the plantar fascia on his right foot.

Consequently, he will be in a boot for two weeks, as per the doctor’s recommendation. After that, they would slowly integrate him into the team’s practices with expectations that it would allow him to return to play in the season opener against the Raiders.

That said, even though Harbaugh trusts Easton Stick and expects Herbert to return when the season commences, the Chargers might need to add depth to their quarterback room if their QB1 has to sit out for an extended period.

Who can the Chargers sign if Herbert’s injury is serious?

Given that Harbaugh’s new-look offense lacks experienced playmakers, the Chargers’ head coach was relying on Herbert’s superior talent to make it work and implement new schemes. However, with the injury surfacing, things could change really quickly.

Additionally, even though Stick has been with the team for the past five seasons, he’s only played in six games. As much as Harbaugh trusts him now, the backup hasn’t done enough to be an assuring presence behind the Center. This is arguably why the Chargers might need to look for an experienced head to help them navigate this difficult period.

There aren’t many options out there, but veteran Ryan Tannehill stands out. With the rise of Will Levis, Tannehill was released and is available on a veteran minimum contract. Despite a poor performance last season, he would certainly be a promising alternative to Stick.

Harbaugh loves to employ an offense that relies on the heavy-run game, and Tannehill has previously played in a similar system under Arthur Smith. The Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders, Carolina Panthers, and Pittsburgh Steelers in the first three weeks, which aren’t very difficult fixtures.

While the hope would be the speedy recovery of Justin Herbert to get the new regime underway, it’s good to have depth and viable alternatives in case of contingency. The Bolts play their first pre-season game on the 11th of August against the Seahawks.