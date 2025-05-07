Steelers Fans Don’t Want George Pickens’ Rumored Replacement Signed, Since the Plan Is to Tank the Season

Now that the George Pickens trade has left a massive hole in the Pittsburgh wide receiving depth chart, rumors have surfaced about a potential replacement. Surprise, surprise, it’s centered around catering to Aaron Rodgers. But Steelers fans have expressed their dismay at the idea on Twitter.

With Pickens gone, it’s now being rumored that the Steelers are looking at Allen Lazard as a potential replacement. It would make sense given that he’s one of Aaron Rodgers’ favorite targets.

Lazard played in Green Bay with Rodgers for five seasons, during which Rodgers won the MVP twice. When Rodgers moved to the New York Jets, Lazard followed him there as well.

Jets WR Allen Lazard is "in play" to be traded to the Steelers after they traded George Pickens to the Cowboys, per @ProFootballTalk. He could reunite with Aaron Rodgers in Pittsburgh.

But when Steelers fans caught wind of this news, they weren’t on board with the idea. In fact, they made their thoughts and opinions on it heard loud and clear.

“He’s f**king a**. No. If the plan is to tank no to both of them now dumb a** f**king front office,” one fan passionately wrote.

“This is literally embarrassing… trying to replace GP with Lazard is simply for Aaron Rodgers and nothing else. It’s embarrassing what this front office is doing,” another added.

“We a poverty franchise again,” a Steelers fan commented.

Others simply couldn’t comprehend how attached Lazard and Rodgers have been over their careers.

“This dude follows Rodgers EVERYWHERE,” the Detroit Times wrote.

This dude follows Rodgers EVERYWHERE — (@the_det_times) May 7, 2025

While it’s fun to joke about the possibility of the signing, it could very well happen if Rodgers ends up with the Steelers. Lazard could be a valuable wide receiver, offering stability and familiarity for the future Hall of Famer.

Last season, Lazard recorded 37 catches for 530 yards and six touchdowns. It’s a bit of a far cry from Pickens, who had 900 yards on 60 catches last season, but at least it’s something.

Right now, the Pittsburgh receiving room, without Pickens, is set up to feature DK Metcalf, Robert Woods, and Calvin Austin III. Not exactly the best options if Rodgers decides to sign with them. Lazard would slot in immediately behind DK and push either Woods or Austin to the bench.

Many were expecting the Steelers to move on from Pickens sooner or later. The rumors had been swirling about them not wanting to pay him all offseason. And now, all of our theories and expectations have been confirmed.

But now, without Pickens, what does Rodgers do? Lazard would be a nice signing, but that shouldn’t be enough to pull Aaron away from retirement. While he’s a familiar name, he didn’t exactly elevate the Jets to the next level with his presence. Neither did a household name like Davante Adams.

In all honesty, Rodgers should probably just retire. It’s hard to imagine him leading the Steelers to a miraculous Super Bowl in his final season, which is likely what he’d want to do. Trading away Pickens couldn’t have been a positive for him either. It’ll be interesting to see what he ultimately decides. We’re waiting for the news any day now.