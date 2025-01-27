mobile app bar

“Definitely a Ref”: NFL Fans React as Bettor Cashes $1 Million In Profit On Patrick Mahomes Defeating Josh Allen the Fourth Time In the Playoffs

Suresh Menon
Published

Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes

Josh Allen [Left], Patrick Mahomes [Right]; Image Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl run, year after year, has become a trend at this point. However, when a team is that successful, making it to the big stage five times in the last six seasons, 31 other fanbases are bound to be unhappy. Some are even pointing fingers at the referees, claiming they give Patrick Mahomes and his team preferential treatment. Hilariously enough, this has even extended to a few football fans joking about a bettor who made a $1 million profit by betting on the Chiefs.

Nearly a week before the Bills took on the Chiefs, someone placed a $1.3 million wager at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, backing Kansas City. According to Caesars Sportsbook, the moneyline on a Chiefs victory at the time was -130. In simple terms, the estimated total payout was $2.3 million for the wagered money.

Fast forward to the weekend and Patrick Mahomes‘ Chiefs emerged victorious over the Bills, helping the bettor net a million dollars in profit. Upon finding out about this, netizens have been reeling in disbelief, with many joking that only an NFL referee could have been certain about a Chiefs victory over the Bills, suggesting that one of those officials had placed the bet

Netizens’ tirade against the NFL’s dismal officiating, however, didn’t end there. One of the best replies on the news came from an Instagram user who argued that the money was pooled by a group of referees, given how each has played their part in the Chiefs’ victories this season.

An optimistic Bills fan also became the butt of the jokes. The Bills Mafia member argued, when the news surfaced (before the matchup), that the Chiefs would lose the AFC Championship game because, as the saying goes, the house always wins. But as we now know, that hasn’t been the case.

But credit to that Bills fan—the house does win most of the time. Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy had placed a $1 million wager on the Bills to win the Super Bowl, and that money is now gone. Portnoy was unsurprisingly fuming after the game and took to social media to launch a scathing rant against the NFL, Commissioner Roger Goodell, and the refs for allegedly rigging the game.

Apart from accusing the NFL of rigging the match, Portnoy also announced that he has quit watching football. “This is the most disgusting thing. I’m not watching football ever again. I quit football. I quit,” he said.

Moral of the story? Don’t bet against the Chiefs. That said, the new and improved Eagles could be the team to take down Kansas City in the Super Bowl this February and prove the opposite.

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name. Early in his childhood, Suresh grew up admiring the famed BBC of Juventus making the Italian club his favorite. His love for soccer however soon translated to American football when he came across a Super Bowl performance from his Favourite Bruno Mars. Tom Brady's performance in the finals left an imprint on him and since then, he has been a die hard Brady fan. Thus his love for the sport combined with his flair for communication is the reason why he decided to pursue sports journalism at The SportsRush. Beyond football, in his free time, he is a podcast host and likes spending time solving the Rubik's cube.

