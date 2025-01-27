“Definitely a Ref”: NFL Fans React as Bettor Cashes $1 Million In Profit On Patrick Mahomes Defeating Josh Allen the Fourth Time In the Playoffs

The Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl run, year after year, has become a trend at this point. However, when a team is that successful, making it to the big stage five times in the last six seasons, 31 other fanbases are bound to be unhappy. Some are even pointing fingers at the referees, claiming they give Patrick Mahomes and his team preferential treatment. Hilariously enough, this has even extended to a few football fans joking about a bettor who made a $1 million profit by betting on the Chiefs.

Nearly a week before the Bills took on the Chiefs, someone placed a $1.3 million wager at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, backing Kansas City. According to Caesars Sportsbook, the moneyline on a Chiefs victory at the time was -130. In simple terms, the estimated total payout was $2.3 million for the wagered money.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ADRIANA l Kansas City Lifestyle Blog (@kclifestylegirl)

Fast forward to the weekend and Patrick Mahomes‘ Chiefs emerged victorious over the Bills, helping the bettor net a million dollars in profit. Upon finding out about this, netizens have been reeling in disbelief, with many joking that only an NFL referee could have been certain about a Chiefs victory over the Bills, suggesting that one of those officials had placed the bet

Popcorn Alert Someone in Vegas placed $1.3 milli on the Chiefs for their AFC Championship match against the Bills. The replies are hilarious!!! Everyone thinks that the person who placed the bet was a refs lol pic.twitter.com/N0OWzBubYq — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) January 27, 2025

Netizens’ tirade against the NFL’s dismal officiating, however, didn’t end there. One of the best replies on the news came from an Instagram user who argued that the money was pooled by a group of referees, given how each has played their part in the Chiefs’ victories this season.

This was the best reply lol. Imagine Clete Blakeman and his crew hitting Vegas days before the AFC Championship xd https://t.co/WPqzCy9z9R pic.twitter.com/CzsG2qzudA — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) January 27, 2025

An optimistic Bills fan also became the butt of the jokes. The Bills Mafia member argued, when the news surfaced (before the matchup), that the Chiefs would lose the AFC Championship game because, as the saying goes, the house always wins. But as we now know, that hasn’t been the case.

Copium was hard with this one https://t.co/07Xog2BSkf pic.twitter.com/jjcSzlyZMG — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) January 27, 2025

But credit to that Bills fan—the house does win most of the time. Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy had placed a $1 million wager on the Bills to win the Super Bowl, and that money is now gone. Portnoy was unsurprisingly fuming after the game and took to social media to launch a scathing rant against the NFL, Commissioner Roger Goodell, and the refs for allegedly rigging the game.

Apart from accusing the NFL of rigging the match, Portnoy also announced that he has quit watching football. “This is the most disgusting thing. I’m not watching football ever again. I quit football. I quit,” he said.

I’m quitting watching football. There is no other way to teach @nflcommish a lesson. This is blatant cheating. #nflrigged pic.twitter.com/fGzya6LOQX — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) January 27, 2025

Moral of the story? Don’t bet against the Chiefs. That said, the new and improved Eagles could be the team to take down Kansas City in the Super Bowl this February and prove the opposite.