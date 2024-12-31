Deion Sanders Advises Parody Account to “Stop Lying” About Shedeur Sanders: “Have Some Class & Professionalism”

Nov 11, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) celebrates his touchdown with head coach Deion Sanders in the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

There have been rumors about Shedeur Sanders’ preferred NFL franchise for months. Sanders’ custom New York Giants cleats for the Alamo Bowl didn’t help matters. In fact, they seemingly gave merit to a parody tweet centered on Sanders’ NFL desires.

Monday afternoon, parody account @WesSteinberg on Twitter/X “reported” that Shedeur Sanders has “no interest” in playing for the Cleveland Browns or Tennessee Titans. Deion Sanders quickly disputed the narrative via his own post and a direct message to Steinberg.

It will be multiple IDIOTS that will say things that totally aren’t true regarding where I would like @ShedeurSanders & @ShiloSanders to play in the @nfl. If I say it I will say it directly to whom it may concern not a attention seeker. I do know @nflcommish personally! drop — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) December 30, 2024

Coach Prime apparently DMed Wes too and advised him to “stop lying” and to have some “class and professionalism.”

In the messages, Steinberg threw Art Stapelton under the bus for “feeding him some bad information.” Stapleton, a Giants beat reporter, disputed the claim and threatened to “expose” Stapleton.

Hey Wes – keep my name out of your mouth or I will expose you. Stop playing around with me. Not a threat. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) December 30, 2024

Parody accounts have become more common on Twitter in recent years. As Front Office Sports detailed, they’ve gotten really good at duping legitimate analysts and ordinary people. Today, though, Deion Sanders took a stand against their misinformation.

Can Shedeur Sanders still end up in New York?

For much of the 2024 season, Shedeur Sanders has been projected to go No. 1 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. Much of that speculation came with the Giants seemingly on a collision course to own the pick. Unfortunately for them – and possibly Sanders – things took a drastic turn when they defeated the Indianapolis Colts 45-33 on Sunday.

LEEEEK 59-yard TD : FOX pic.twitter.com/TLYk5pUqdX — New York Giants (@Giants) December 29, 2024

New York’s victory pushed them from the top pick to the fourth selection. This didn’t entirely remove them from the running for Sanders, but does make landing him more difficult. If they remain in that position, they’ll have to trade up or hope he slips to them.

The New England Patriots, who currently possess the No. 1 choice, have their quarterback of the future in Drake Maye. They’ll likely consider trading down, but the pick wouldn’t come cheap.

There’s still a path for the Giants to wind up with the No. 1 pick. They would have to lose in Week 18 and have the Patriots, Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns all win. This, admittedly, is improbable. So once the season is officially over, they’ll have to focus on finding a way to get back in position for Sanders if he’s the quarterback they crave.