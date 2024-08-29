Deion Sanders Allows His Players to Pick the Theme Song for the Season

Deion Sanders might be the man in charge, but this year, he’s giving his players the chance to choose the Buffaloes’ theme song for the season. At Jackson State, Sanders first introduced the tradition of playing a theme song after his speeches. One of the more well-known examples is ‘Here I Go’ by rapper Mystikal, which went viral for a brief period.

Now, Prime has handed the responsibility to the Buffs’ locker room. In the latest footage from CU Buffs’ preparations for their season opener, Sanders announced that this year’s theme song would be chosen by the players rather than by him, and he wanted the locker room leaders to select the song that best represents the team.

Coach Prime concluded the announcement by emphasizing the reason for this change in tradition: “This is going to be a player-led team.”

Coach Prime will not have a theme song this year…The leaders of the team will choose a song “This is going to be a player led team” : @DeionSandersJr pic.twitter.com/fgkn9tzwwE — We Coming (@SkoBuffsGoBuffs) August 28, 2024

As we enter the college football season this year, the CU Buffs have clearly undergone a massive overhaul in both personnel and mentality. Notably, Coach Prime and his staff faced significant criticism last year for their struggles in the latter part of the season, despite a strong start.

So, to avoid a repeat of last year, Sanders has been relentless, overseeing a massive roster overhaul and instilling a new mentality. And the players are also following through.

Sanders and his boys are ‘locked in’ for the upcoming season

The Buffaloes experienced a mass exodus of players transferring away from the team this year at the beginning of the transfer portal period. And with more than 48 players having left the team, the onus was on Deion and his recruiting team to fill those gaps.

Well, if Deion’s latest statement is anything to go by, the head coach has done a fine job with the HC expecting three of his cornerbacks to make it to the NFL next season.

Coach Prime said Colorado could have 3 Cornerbacks go to the NFL after this season on @OuttaPocketRG3 pic.twitter.com/8OtFiA799P — We Coming (@SkoBuffsGoBuffs) August 28, 2024

Similarly, Sanders’s players have been making their own statements, showing that the 2024 season will be different. A prime example of this was when OT Jordan Seaton was spotted watching film while having dinner at a restaurant.

Freshman OT Jordan Seaton watching film while he’s eating at a Restaurant : @cleveland_cash pic.twitter.com/Bpadj01TDZ — We Coming (@SkoBuffsGoBuffs) August 28, 2024

With an elevation in the quality of personnel and freshmen like Seaton showing so much hunger, it’s hard to say that the Buffs are not locked in this season. While these are encouraging signs to avoid a repeat of last year, the true impact will be seen on the field. For CU Buffs fans, the season opener can’t come soon enough.