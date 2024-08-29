mobile app bar

Deion Sanders Allows His Players to Pick the Theme Song for the Season

Suresh Menon
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Deion Sanders Allows His Players to Pick the Theme Song for the Season

Deion Sanders. Picture taken from: USA TODAY Sports

Deion Sanders might be the man in charge, but this year, he’s giving his players the chance to choose the Buffaloes’ theme song for the season. At Jackson State, Sanders first introduced the tradition of playing a theme song after his speeches. One of the more well-known examples is ‘Here I Go’ by rapper Mystikal, which went viral for a brief period.

Now, Prime has handed the responsibility to the Buffs’ locker room. In the latest footage from CU Buffs’ preparations for their season opener, Sanders announced that this year’s theme song would be chosen by the players rather than by him, and he wanted the locker room leaders to select the song that best represents the team.

Coach Prime concluded the announcement by emphasizing the reason for this change in tradition: “This is going to be a player-led team.”

As we enter the college football season this year, the CU Buffs have clearly undergone a massive overhaul in both personnel and mentality. Notably, Coach Prime and his staff faced significant criticism last year for their struggles in the latter part of the season, despite a strong start.

So, to avoid a repeat of last year, Sanders has been relentless, overseeing a massive roster overhaul and instilling a new mentality. And the players are also following through.

Sanders and his boys are ‘locked in’ for the upcoming season

The Buffaloes experienced a mass exodus of players transferring away from the team this year at the beginning of the transfer portal period. And with more than 48 players having left the team, the onus was on Deion and his recruiting team to fill those gaps.

Well, if Deion’s latest statement is anything to go by, the head coach has done a fine job with the HC expecting three of his cornerbacks to make it to the NFL next season.

Similarly, Sanders’s players have been making their own statements, showing that the 2024 season will be different. A prime example of this was when OT Jordan Seaton was spotted watching film while having dinner at a restaurant.

With an elevation in the quality of personnel and freshmen like Seaton showing so much hunger, it’s hard to say that the Buffs are not locked in this season. While these are encouraging signs to avoid a repeat of last year, the true impact will be seen on the field. For CU Buffs fans, the season opener can’t come soon enough.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name. Early in his childhood, Suresh grew up admiring the famed BBC of Juventus making the Italian club his favorite. His love for soccer however soon translated to American football when he came across a Super Bowl performance from his Favourite Bruno Mars. Tom Brady’s performance in the finals left an imprint on him and since then, he has been a die hard Brady fan. Thus his love for the sport combined with his flair for communication is the reason why he decided to pursue sports journalism at The SportsRush. Beyond football, in his free time, he is a podcast host and likes spending time solving the Rubik’s cube.

Read more from Suresh Menon

Share this article

Don’t miss these