Deion Sanders and Tyreek Hill Endorse 16-Year-Old Quincy Wilson, Who Is Eyeing Paris Olympics

Sixteen-year-old track prodigy Quincy Wilson is rewriting the history books. At the U.S. Olympic Team Trials (track & field), he amazed the sports world by breaking the under-18 world record for the 400 meters. His initial record-setting sprint came in at 44.66 seconds. In the semifinals, he pushed himself harder, crossing the finish line in 44.59 seconds. This achievement has also raised a few eyebrows in the NFL world as well.

Wilson’s exceptional talent has caught the attention of Deion Sanders, aka Coach Prime, and Tyreek Hill, an exceptional wide receiver for the Dolphins. Both have taken to social media to commend the aspiring athlete, with Sanders sharing his admiration for Wilson in a tweet that read, “God bless this young man Quincy Wilson. You are awesome!!!!!!”

Similarly, Hill echoed Coach Prime’s sentiments. Hill also rightfully acknowledged that despite Wilson’s performance, he isn’t receiving as much recognition as he deserves for someone his age.

It can be said with certainty that both Sanders and Hill see a bit of themselves reflected in Wilson. While Sanders, who was admired for his agility and mobility, showcased his brilliance on the gridiron on both sides of the ball, Hill, also known as Cheetah, is currently one of the fastest players in the league.

That being said, Wilson’s lack of media attention, despite his exceptional achievements, can be attributed to a few factors. Firstly, it is his young age. Secondly, media coverage tends to focus on athletes striving for individual Olympic spots rather than those aiming for qualifications in relay teams.

Moreover, securing a spot on the U.S. team for the 400-meter event poses a challenge for Wilson. The competitive American athletics landscape is saturated with talent, requiring more than just speed to earn a place. While his remarkable performances have garnered attention, the battle for a spot on the final team will be intense. Fans, however, are still very excited.

Excitement Soars as Quincy Wilson Impresses Fans

In addition to receiving recognition from Coach Prime and Tyreek Hill, Wilson has also garnered admiration from fans. They are rooting for the 16-year-old prodigy, who has now made his way to the 400m finals. Take a look:

Wilson could make history by qualifying, and in addition, the prospect of a 16-year-old winning a medal on the biggest stage has generated considerable enthusiasm.

Even his Olympic gold medalist competitor, Michael Norman, has voiced his support for Wilson, stating, “It’s great to see young talents like him elevate and push us to run a little faster, and take us out of our comfort zone. I think he has a bright future,” as per USA Today.