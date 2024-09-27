Deion Sanders Claims UCF Will Witness “Biggest Recruiting Weekend” Because Of Him

Ever since Deion Sanders shot to fame, confidence is something that he has never been short on. Thus fans were not surprised yesterday after the CU Buffs coach credited himself for the massive recruiting weekend that UCF is set to have.

Advertisement

In his recent appearance on CBS Colorado, Deion Sanders confidently claimed that a major chunk of the recruits that will turn up this weekend at UCF would be in fact there to catch a glimpse of Colorado as a future destination.

Coach Prime then exposed the modus operandi of eager recruits by revealing that they often observe the Buffs by signing up on behalf of the opposition.

“A lot of recruits that really want to see us, they’ll do a sign-up to go to the game on behalf of an opposing team.”

But the highlight of Deion’s chat with Romi Bean was when he claimed UCF will see their “biggest recruiting weekend.” Prime took his program’s appeal to a higher level by declaring that every recruit in Florida will be present at the Bright House Networks Stadium this weekend making it a historic recruiting weekend for the Knights.

“It’ll be a tremendous amount of recruits. I guarantee they’ll have their biggest recruiting weekend this weekend. It’s gonna be crazy, I guarantee. Every recruit in Florida is gonna be on that sideline.”

While Deion’s claims might come across as braggadocios to some, the Buffs breaking ESPN’s broadcasting records adds weight to his claims.

Moreover, with a record turnaround expected at the UCF Knights’ stadium, maybe Deion’s claims aren’t as outlandish and self-centered as they sound right now.

High turnout expected at the Buffs-UCF clash

Apart from the “Colorado Buffs factor” and the recruiting element discussed above, what makes this weekend’s clash even more special is the Deion Sanders factor.

For those out of context, Coach Prime is a proper Florida boy. Most importantly, this is the first game that the Buffs will play in Deion Sanders’ hometown state. Moreover, most of the Buffs’ current roster hails from Florida and its neighboring states. So the team will be expecting an extra turnout this weekend.

As per preliminary reports, a whopping 10,000 Colorado/Deion Sanders fans are expected to show up at the Knights’ home ground this weekend. When one adds the home fans themselves and the long line of recruits that will show up for Deion too, the Buffs-Knights bout is shaping up to be a packed encounter this Saturday.

Throughout his coaching stint, Deion hasn’t gone big on recruiting. He has been focused more on transfer portals as seen this offseason. However, with a big chunk of talent leaving Colorado for the NFL after this season, it will be interesting to see more recruits coming into Deion’s territory.