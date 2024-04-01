Why Was Deestroying Banned From NCAA Football?

Donald De La Haye aka. Deestroying’s journey from being banned by the NCAA to becoming a YouTube sensation has been nothing less than inspirational and not to mention ahead of its time. He recently took a big leap in his goal to become a pro footballer by playing his first game for UFL’s San Antonio Bahamas, but despite all his influence, his college career was short-lived.

The Costa Rican-American YouTuber started his college career as a kickoff specialist for the University of Central Florida in 2015. Which was also the year he launched his YouTube channel. However, the NCAA in their pre-NIL era did not allow players to profit from their social media presence.

Deestroying, who was majoring in marketing at UCF was told to delete or demonetize his YouTube channel, which by then had just 94,000 subscribers. Rejecting to do the same, the NCAA revoked his scholarship and banned him from playing in college. It’s been seven years since then and he has garnered a community of 5.8 million subscribers on YouTube, and 2.6 million followers on Instagram.

The bold step taken by the then 20-year-old was certainly ahead of its time since just a few years later the NCAA introduced NIL allowing players to profit from their name, image, and likeness. Up until now, Deestroying has collaborated with several star NFL athletes like Odell Beckham Jr., Antonio Brown, and Juju Smith-Schuster. Not to mention the money he made from his videos. Just a year ago Deestroying featured in GQ Sports’ ‘My First Million’, but his total earnings as a YouTuber is not yet known.

Deestroying Takes a Big Leap In His ‘Project NFL’

One of the main themes in his YouTube channel has been his ‘Project NFL’ where he aims to play in the NFL despite an incomplete college career. Earlier in 2024 his goal to play pro football took a big leap when he received the offer to play for UFL’s San Antonio Bahamas.

On 31st March 2024, Deestroying played his first game in the UFL coming one step closer to his NFL destination. However, this was not his first game as a professional player since he also tried his luck in the CFL. Donald was signed by the Toronto Argonauts in 2019, in the practice roster. However, due to a limitation of American players in CFL team rosters, the placekicker had to be released. Five years later, UFL came up with an opportunity for him and he made it happen.