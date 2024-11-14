Deion Sanders Couldn’t Hold Back Laughter as Football Comedian Lou Young Hilariously Mimics Him

Deion Sanders likes having a good laugh, even if it’s at his own expense! The Colorado coach recently posted a photograph on his Instagram, as he usually does, this time just before the Buffaloes were about to face Texas Tech. But what the head coach didn’t expect was that the photo would catch Lou Young’s attention. So much so that the comic would recreate it — in a hilarious way.

Originally, Sanders posted a picture of himself sitting in the locker room in a grey coord set and looking at his phone. In the caption, he wrote, “Game Day.” The former cornerback turned social media comedian quickly recreated the pose, donning an outfit similar to Sanders’.

Going the extra mile, he had his background set up with shoes lined up behind him and a Gators foot mat on the floor, exactly as Sanders had it. The centerpiece, however, was his bushy white fake beard to mimic Coach Prime’s grey stubble.

Posting the two versions on his Instagram, Young wrote, “Who Wore It Better?” with some laughing emojis. He further teased Sanders, saying, “Unk @deionsanders I Got Shumn For Ya Tommar‼️ Stay Tuned… Dont own The Rights To This Music,” possibly hinting at an upcoming music video.

Like many fans, the Buffs HC loved the comedian’s dig. He even reposted the two photos on his account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lou Young III (@louuuyoung)

The 57-year-old coach had more to say to the comedian and commented, “I’m Swanging on Lou!!!!” Young reciprocated the love by writing, “Love Yewww Unk” and some laughing emojis.

This exchange caught the attention of the NFL sphere who were equally entertained by Young’s impersonation, including his protégé, Travis Hunter, and Nightcap podcast stars, Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson.

The Buffs’ cornerback-cum-receiver expressed his bewilderment at the comedian’s disguise commenting, “Bro am I trippin“. On the other hand, the Nightcap podcast’s Instagram account had a jab for Coach Prime, saying how Young looks like singer Ron Isley in his Sanders’ getup.

The fun wasn’t limited to just the NFL stars; fans, too, jumped into action. They wholeheartedly expressed their thoughts on the new Sanders in town.

Fans react to Young’s Deion Sanders get-up

While the beard was undeniably the most eye-catching touch to Young’s costume, netizens couldn’t get over the impeccable finger positioning. The comedian exaggerated Sanders’ hand posture, which has been often the subject of attention, and fans felt it was the perfect touch.

One fan wrote, “The fingers is what’s getting me,” while another commented, “Why you OD’d with the beard“.

It wasn’t just Sanders who bore the fans’ digs, but also the impersonator himself. One fan poked fun at Young, saying it was too late for Halloween dress-up: “Lil late for Halloween,” While another joked that the coach would respond with his other good hand, “Coach Prime gon slap you with his good hand.”

The two former NFL stars share a close bond, and this humorous exchange is a perfect example of it. Young is known for his impressions of the Colorado coach, and Sanders had previously admitted that he’s his favorite, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The comedian has also been on the sidelines for college games, and when it’s Colorado, he’s always in support of the Buffs crew.