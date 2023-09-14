“Deion Sanders Doesn’t Want to Coach in the NFL”: Analyst Joel Klatt Reckons Coach Prime Will Stay in the NCAA, But is Skeptical About His Colorado Stint

Deion Sanders is building an empire in Colorado. His impactful presence has been evident from the start. The Buffs are 2-0 and are showing no intentions of slowing down. Seeing this massive improvement in Colorado there has been interest to hire Coach Prime from all sides, be it the NCAA or the NFL.

Advertisement

However, college football and NFL draft analyst Joel Klatt, during his appearance at the Herd with Colin Cowherd, blatantly stated that Deion Sanders will never take up an NFL job in his coaching career. He raised even more eyebrows after he stated that he wasn’t sure if Coach Prime would even stay in Colorado.

College Football Analyst Believes Deion Sanders Will Not Go in the NFL

Coach Prime has set up a standard for coaching and it is hard to beat him in his game of being a bold representative of a program. He has not only turned around the Colorado team but has also had a holistic impact on the community through his confidence. Despite all that success, Klatt says Prime would never take up an NFL job.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheHerd/status/1702012696709972471?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

“Deion Sanders doesn’t want to coach in the NFL,” Joel Klatt says. “He’s told me that point blank to my face. He believes that his role is more as a mentor. He loves coaching kids. He believes this is his ministry. To be there for kids in college, being a father figure to kids in this moment in their life.”

Many believe that this year is going to be a historic one for Colorado ever since Coach Prime and Co. displayed their excellence in their debut game. That said, one of the main factors to it has been Prime’s image as a father to the kids. His disciplinary and militaristic approach has proven its worth from the start and being a mentor is what Coach Prime feels his worth is the most.

Joel Klatt is Skeptical About Coach Prime’s Stay at Colorado

Deion Sanders is grabbing more attention from all sides because of his extremely successful run. Joel Klatt further believes that he is not sure whether his job at Colorado is a permanent one. “Now whether he’s at Colorado for any long time?” Joel said. “I’m not sure because there is going to be a lot of people that come calling.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JoePompliano/status/1702324773399990460?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

That said, there have been multiple schools that could be eyeing on luring Deion Sanders as head coach. One of them being Florida State. As per SEC analyst Paul Finebaum, Coach Prime would be a perfect fit for Florida and they could already be making a run for him. It will be interesting to see for how long Coach Prime stays with Colorado.