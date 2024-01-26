49ers Royalty Steve Young Chimes In to Defend Brock Purdy’s Honor: “That’s the Super Power”

Ahead of the NFC Championship matchup, Hall of Famer QB Steve Young has lauded Brock Purdy, who has been grappling with criticism after a relatively standard performance against the Packers. Young, in a conversation with Adam Schefter, provided an honest assessment of Purdy, highlighting the latter’s exceptional fundamentals and command over the 49er’s offense as his superpowers.

Using a Star Wars reference, the two-time NFL MVP expressed that Mr. Irrelevant possesses a unique force. In his view, Purdy stands out with his exceptional understanding of football plays, meticulous study and memorization, analysis of defenses and their vulnerabilities, efficient execution, and precise delivery.

The former Niners QB characterized Purdy as an ‘efficiency aficionado’, emphasizing how he has the ability to extend plays when needed. Despite benefiting from Kyle Shanahan‘s play-calling and the talent surrounding him, he consistently demonstrates the ability to maximize their potential. This efficiency has been a recurring theme throughout the season, showcasing Purdy’s prowess in getting the best performance from himself and his team. Young said,

“Brock has the force. He is like Luke Skywalker — something he has and can’t explain,” followed by, “Brock does have the ability to extend plays. You’ve seen him do that. It’s not like he can’t do it. So he has that ability, but what he has the superpower of is that he has one of the most innovative minds in football. Give me the play and in those 2 seconds, I am gonna Indiana Jones through it and I will know where to go, and they are gonna get the ball. He has done that over and over. And that’s tough to beat.”

While Purdy may not possess the most imposing athleticism, his strength lies in his ability to make swift and accurate decisions. He continues to learn from those around him, recognizing that playing the QB position is an ongoing process that requires constant adaptation to changing situations.

Such praise carries significant weight, especially when it comes from a well-versed QB in the league, who dominated season after season. Young, who couldn’t become a starter until his 6th season with the 49ers, certainly made the most of the opportunity and became one of the most accurate QBs in the league. A southpaw with a short yet impactful career, Young led the league in passer rating, completion percentage, and yards per attempt on five occasions. He led the league in touchdowns four times and clinched NFL MVP honors twice.

Beyond his individual achievements, Young boasts an impressive team record of winning three Super Bowls. As per StatMuse, he is currently 4th on the list for most playoff wins in NFL history and also holds the record for most TD passes in the Super Bowl with six scores. Moreover, he has the 6th most rushing yards as a QB on the all-time list and was the first left-handed QB to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Young’s unwavering allegiance to the 49ers is evident as he constantly expresses love and affection for the team in many ways. A recent video created to inspire the team is just one of the examples of his ongoing dedication.

Steve Young is Pushing the 2023 49ers in Creative Ways

Young recently shot a hype-up video for his former team. In the short playoff video “Do it for the Bay”, the three-time Super Bowl champ echoed the sentiment, “It’s time to turn doubters into believers.” He also notes that the 49ers have fallen short in the postseason one too many times, and it’s now time to bring that Lombardy trophy back to Bay and bring joy to the Faithful, which they haven’t experienced since 1994.

“It’s been a long journey. Each week is a different story, a different challenge. But at the end of the season, we find ourselves at a new beginning. And right now, it’s our time. It’s time to silence the doubters and reward the faithful. It’s time to dig deeper and rise higher,” Young said. “Our relentlessness knows no bounds. And our mission is to leave no doubts. For our team, for our faithful, for this moment. Do it for the Bay.”

The 49ers have played in 19 of 53 NFC Championships, and it’s their 4th appearance in 5 years. Despite that, they have nothing but an SB appearance to show for, which they lost against the Chiefs. Just last year, Purdy and his Niners failed to advance to the Super Bowl after clashing with the Eagles.

However, this year, their opponents, the Lions, are poised as the underdogs for the matchup at the 49ers’ home turf, as the 49ers are a 7-point home favorite with -300 odds on the money line, while the Lions are at +240.

The Silver Crush boasts one of the most dynamic offenses in the league and could capitalize on the 49ers’ defense, which, despite making two crucial plays to shift the momentum, struggled to stop the Packers’ run game. Purdy had an average performance last week. He will need to perform better against the Detroit side, which has shown significant defensive improvement in recent weeks. Can Purdy become the first 49ers QB since Steve Young to guide the team to a Lombardi?