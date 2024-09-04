Travis Kelce Ready for Revenge After Missing Chiefs’ 2023 Opener: “Felt Older Last Year Than I Do Now”

Travis Kelce comes into the 2024 season with another year under his belt and another Super Bowl to his name. The Chiefs TE, who will turn 35 in October, showed signs of slowing down last season, failing to get 1000 yards for the first time in seven seasons, even dropping 7 catches. However, he plans to turn things around and will be ready to go against the Ravens, unlike last season’s season opener against the Lions, which he missed.

In an episode of the New Heights podcast, Travis revealed that he felt quite old last season after missing the opening game for the first time in nine years. He also believes this is why the Chiefs started the 2023 season with a loss.

Therefore, the star tight end aims to leave it all behind him and wishes to be focused on the upcoming showdown against the Ravens. He is putting in the work too, as he revealed,

“I sucked Jason. I felt older than I feel right now. That’s why (we) lost that game. I’m so done. I’m not even bringing up last season. I’m so done with this, done with talking about last year after the ring ceremony. I’m so thinking forward, thinking about this game. I’m so focused on this year, trying to get better every single week.”

Kelce missed the Lions fixture due to a bone bruise on his knee and also sustained an ankle sprain. However, now, he feels physically good and has been conditioning his body by following a tight routine to get into his peak athletic form.

Trav had previously hinted at a possible retirement, citing the toll that all the hits and bruises have on his body. However, he later changed his tune, expressing his desire to play as long as he could, and eventually signed a new two-year, $34.5 million deal with the Chiefs. And his role with the team won’t be any less either.

Kelce makes his stance clear on a lesser role with the Chiefs

When Travis fell short of 1,000 yards for the first time in eight seasons and appeared a bit weary, suffering from some minor injuries last season, there were intense speculations about potentially reducing his snaps and taking on a lesser role this year.

As reported by ESPN, when the media asked the Chiefs tight end about the same, he conveyed his firm stance, stating he has no intention of doing so. He also added that if the coaches ask him to reduce his snaps, he won’t listen to them.

“No. I probably wouldn’t listen to them if they did.”

The star tight end is only looking forward to the upcoming season and believes that he now has more control over his body, as he further added, “You get more comfortable with your body,” followed by, “You learn things from the mistakes you made in years past and things like that. You just constantly keep getting better and keep getting more aware of where your body’s at.”

At the age of 34, Kelce has preserved his physique well, and surely, he will leave his mark in the coming season. He and the Chiefs will host the Ravens for their Week 1 bout at Arrowhead on September 5.