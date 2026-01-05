Terry Bradshaw: ‘The League Wants Matthew Stafford to Win the MVP’

As the regular season comes to an end, the MVP debate has basically boiled down to two quarterbacks: Drake Maye or Matthew Stafford. Both of them put up big numbers and guided their teams to strong seasons and playoff spots. Still, like most MVP races, it is not as simple as comparing stats.

Advertisement

Even analysts who watch football for a living, like Terry Bradshaw, can’t come to an easy decision. He had Stafford winning the award until last week, when he stumbled against the Atlanta Falcons while Maye tossed five TDs against the New York Jets. Now, he believes Maye has a great chance to take it home.

However, Bradshaw still thinks there is one narrative the NFL will uphold in Stafford’s favor.

“17 years in the league of being a great quarterback and having your best year this year. I think they want Matthew [Stafford] to have it,” Bradshaw said on NFL on Fox. “He had it until last week. The other guy in New England hadn’t had a bad game.”

Last week certainly felt like the final nail in the coffin for Stafford against Maye in the MVP race. But the LA Rams QB rebounded against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 18, throwing for 259 yards and four TDs. The performance also made him the season’s passing leader with 4,707 yards. Stafford led the NFL with 46 TD passes as well.

On the other side, Maye finished top four or higher in almost every major passing category. He led the league in QBR at 77.2 while completing 72% of his passes. Additionally, he added 450 rushing yards and four TDs on the ground, something absent from Stafford’s report card.

When the GOAT, Tom Brady, was asked who he thinks should win the MVP, he made a similar argument to Bradshaw.

“I think what Matthew Stafford has done this season has been absolutely remarkable. 46 touchdowns, for any quarterback, that’s a dream season. So, he’s been spectacular,” Brady said.

“Drake Maye, on the other side, has done some incredible things with Josh McDaniels in their first year together. Drake’s going to have a long career ahead and many more opportunities. I’d say Matthew Stafford,” added the former Patriot.

The analysts are basically saying that Maye will have more bites at the apple in the future. Meanwhile, at the age of 37, this could be Stafford’s last crack at it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL on FOX (@nflonfox)

At the end of the day, the numbers are what should matter for the MVP award. Still, the issue is that it is hard to pick a side between these QBs. Do you prefer a pure passer who led the NFL in nearly every major passing stat? Or a more well-rounded QB who was top five in all key passing categories and added a second dimension with his running?

If you chose the first, the award should go to Stafford. If it is the second, then you are leaning toward Maye. Either way, it does not feel like the voters can get this one wrong. As usual, though, people on the losing side will be upset with the winner.