Did Patrick Mahomes Take PED During Super Bowl? NFL to Launch an Investigation?

Super Bowl LVII proved to be just as magical a contest as anyone could have expected. We got to witness an absolute nail-biter with lots of twists and turns keeping everyone on the edge of their seats.

Without a doubt, the Eagles were the firm favorites when they stepped on the field. Their team was fitter, better and incredibly confident as they had simply destroyed their opponents in the previous playoff games.

Moreover, the fact that Patrick Mahomes was playing with a half-healed ankle also reduced his team’s chances of winning the clash. However, despite all this, Mahomes eventually guided his team to one of the finest come-from-behind Super Bowl victories in recent times.

Patrick Mahomes is not under investigation for PED use

The Eagles had a 10 point lead at halftime and looked rather settled. However, as soon as the second half began, something changed in the Chiefs camp as they came out all guns blazing and eventually emerged victoriously.

Chiefs’ comeback despite all odds almost sounds too good to be true. Was it really too good to be true? Many fans do think so because all of a sudden, Twitter is filled with speculations that Patrick took performance enhancing drugs during Halftime which eventually allowed him to win the contest.

#BREAKING: Chiefs Super Bowl legitimacy put on hold as NFL plans to launch an investigation on possible PED use by Patrick Mahomes during halftime. Sources confirm his rapid postgame drug test came back POSITIVE and if guilty the Chiefs could be stripped of the win. pic.twitter.com/ge4jmnF9ub — Simon Charles (@S_CharlesNFL) February 13, 2023

Claiming that the NFL is launching an investigation into the matter as Patrick’s postgame drug result came back positive, Simon Charles caused quite a hullabaloo on Twitter. As it turns out, the Tweet was rolled out from a parody account which tells us that there is no investigation being launched and that Patrick Mahomes’ drug result was not positive.

In the era of information, misinformation can also spread like wildfire which is exactly what is happening in this case. Mahomes’ win is 100% legitimate and the fact that he did this despite carrying an ankle injury is just incredible.

In just 6 seasons in the NFL, Mahomes has guided his unit to the Super Bowl on three occasions and has won the Lombardi twice. While it might be too early to say this but if there is someone who looks likely to match Tom Brady’s numbers, it is Patrick Mahomes.

